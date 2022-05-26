Five freshmen selected to MAAA softball team

A talented freshman class wasted no time making its significant impact this spring for teams across the MAAA softball landscape.
Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic established single-season records for wins, often with ninth graders occupying the pitching circle, and Central utilized four of them within its potent starting lineup.
MAAA coaches released their all-conference selections earlier this week. Among the 21 names on the list are an equal number of five freshmen and five seniors.
Central shared the regular-season title with Potosi, then captured its first district championship since 2018 on an eventual path to fourth place at the Class 2 state tournament.
West County highlighted an emotional two-month journey by winning the MAAA tournament as the No. 5 seed, while Valle Catholic made program history with its first Class 1 district crown.
The Lady Rebels were rewarded with five all-MAAA honorees to lead all schools, and enjoyed the luxury of having experienced and college-bound senior pitchers Allie Kelly and Taylor Marler.
Kelly threw back-to-back district shutouts, and Marler fired an 11-inning gem during a wild league tournament semifinal victory against Potosi.
They are joined by freshman shortstop Sydney Miles and catcher Kaydence Cosby, both of whom posted batting averages higher than .450, along with junior right fielder Alexia Poppe.
Senior ace and top hitter Sami Huck again shined with lofty strikeout totals after leading Potosi to a couple of previous state tournament trophies.
Junior shortstop Emily Hochstatter, junior first baseman Jade Williams and freshman catcher Maggie Williams give the Lady Trojans four all-MAAA picks to equal both West County and Valle Catholic.
Gracie Wright shifted successfully from shortstop to pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs while working with senior catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth. Left fielder Jacy Tongay and third baseman Reese Smith were also recognized.
Freshman pitcher Abree Zipprich emerged as a chief catalyst in helping the Valle program achieve its most impressive standing to this point.
She was backed by infield defense and stout offensive production from fellow all-conference choices Kelsey Blum, Macy Wolk and Ade Weiler.
Ste. Genevieve is represented by standout center fielder Isabel Basler along with shortstop and leadoff batter Ava Huber.
Pitcher Elena Lara and third baseman Lily Pursley of Arcadia Valley complete the honors list.
Farmington, North County and Fredericktown – members of the MAAA in other sports – play softball during the fall season.
MAAA Softball All-Conference
Isabel Basler – Ste. Genevieve
Kelsey Blum – Valle Catholic
Kaydence Cosby – Central
Kaelin Hedgcorth – West County
Emily Hochstatter – Potosi
Ava Huber – Ste. Genevieve
Sami Huck – Potosi
Allie Kelly – Central
Elena Lara – Arcadia Valley
Taylor Marler – Central
Sydney Miles – Central
Alexia Poppe – Central
Lily Pursley – Arcadia Valley
Reese Smith – West County
Jacy Tongay – West County
Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic
Jade Williams – Potosi
Maggie Williams – Potosi
Macy Wolk – Valle Catholic
Gracie Wright – West County
Abree Zipprich – Valle Catholic