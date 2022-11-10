Four Farmington softball stars chosen all-state

Farmington continued a trend under head coach Bryan Wallen of touting one of the most potent offenses in all of Class 4 softball.

The Knights scored nine or more runs in 19 games this past season, and proved especially dangerous during an 11-game win streak that commenced in late September.

Four consistent threats within the lineup have been recognized in an all-state capacity, including three repeat selections, after leading Farmington to a 28-11 season.

The Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association released its top honors on Thursday morning, and looked favorably upon the Knights despite their district final loss to Notre Dame.

Elly Robbins elevated to First Team status following her record-breaking sophomore campaign. Angelia Davis, Jayden Tucker and Shelby Bowling were chosen for the Second Team.

Farmington hovered within the state rankings throughout the season, and seized its first regular-season championship since becomong a member of the SEMO Conference.

Robbins produced a .504 final batting average, and now ranks among the top 10 in MSHSAA history for a single season with 66 hits.

The outfielder and pitcher was lethal from the leadoff spot with 10 home runs, nine triples, 23 doubles, 56 RBI and 48 runs scored. She struck out just seven times in 146 plate appearances.

Tucker shined at catcher, and has a chance to become a rare four-time all-state athlete next year after nabbing her third Second Team listing in succession.

She posted a .411 average with 51 hits and 33 runs scored. Tucker belted three home runs and 10 doubles while totaling 25 RBI with a .980 fielding percentage.

Davis possesses a strong arm at shortstop and powerful bat at the plate. She is the career leader in home runs for the Knights with 32 after launching 11 more this season.

Prepared to officially sign with Division I program Bradley next week, Davis batted. 357 with four triples, six doubles and 36 RBI as a senior.

Bowling finished second on the club with 43 RBI as a corner infielder, and tallied 15 extra-base hits amid her .467 batting average. She had multiple hits eight times during a stretch of nine games.

Robbins, Tucker, Davis and Bowling earlier picked up First Team all-region accolades while junior second baseman Jayce Jarvis landed on the Second Team.

The Knights have collected 58 wins over the past two seasons.