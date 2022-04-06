Grandview overtakes AV with late-inning flourish

IRONTON – Grandview batters found their greatest success when hitting the softball away from Arcadia Valley junior shortstop Katelyn Strange on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior catcher Natalee Moore hammered two pitches a long distance from where Strange was stationed, and helped the visiting Lady Eagles rally for a 7-4 victory.

Moore slugged two home runs for three RBI, first with power to center field in the third inning before racing to circle the bases for the inside-the-park variety in the seventh.

Grandview (3-1) received two hits each from Sydney Riddle and Savannah Patterson, and benefited from five errors by the opposing defense.

Strange defied that trend with a smooth glove, flawless on six defensive chances including two backhand plays from deep in the hole. She also doubled twice from the leadoff spot.

Arcadia Valley (2-4) capitalized on a dropped pop fly for three eventual runs in the second inning. Senior Ashley Hartwick provided a key two-run single before a Strange ground out made it 3-1.

But the Lady Eagles were emboldened from there by pitcher Catherine Wakeland, one of nine freshmen on their roster of 16 varsity players.

The young right-hander carved through the AV lineup during her second progression without allowing a base runner, and totaled seven strikeouts in a complete game seven-hitter.

AV junior hurler Elana Lara likewise rebounded quickly from adversity after Moore connected against her to bring Grandview within 3-2.

Lara retired seven consecutive batters as she and Strange each fielded three ground balls, and matched Wakeland with seven strikeouts while issuing no walks.

But a second bobbled roller at first base opened the door to a Grandview comeback in the sixth. Moore reached on the error, and scored when a tying RBI single by Lexi Walker was misplayed in right field.

Walker scampered all the way to third representing the go-ahead run. A subsequent RBI hit to center by Kiley Kostro and insurance double from Patterson created a 5-3 advantage.

Savannah Murrie singled in the seventh ahead of Moore, who turned on the speed once her slicing drive skipped toward the right-field corner and beat the relay throw home.

Lara prevented further damage with a final strikeout that followed two more AV errors, but a promising rally fizzled in the home half.

Strange doubled to left with one out, and scored easily as Mackenzie Hurt and Brianna Ivester sent their respective second hits of the contest up the middle.

The Lady Tigers had two remaining chances with the potential tying run at the place, but Wakeland caught a pop up by Lara herself and retired Lily Pursley on a sharp ground ball.

Murrie was also superb defensively at shortstop for Grandview with six assists, including the final out. Her squad grabbed an immediate 1-0 edge on an RBI double by Riddle.

Arcadia Valley missed an opportunity to strike in the fifth after Strange whacked a head-high delivery into left-center for a hustling double.

She tried to advance to third on a pitch in the dirt, but was erased on a close call and strong throw by Moore, who later reacted alertly to corral a foul ball near the plate in the sixth.

Hurt and Ivester were ultimately stranded after following Strange with consecutive hits. Pursley singled and walked in four plate appearance for the Lady Tigers.

Arcadia Valley players painted the initials "KN" in black on their cheeks in remembrance of West County student Katlynn Newhouse, who died in a vehicle crash on Saturday.

