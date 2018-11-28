Helms Covering Ground For MAC Softball

Farmington High School senior Allyson Helms signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Helms earned all-region and First Team all-district honors while patrolling center field this fall for the Knights, posting a .362 batting average with 14 RBI while committing only one defensive error over 20 games. Also seated from left to right are her mother Carolyn Helms, grandmother Kathryn Helms and grandfather William Helms. Standing from left to right are Mineral Area softball coach Dave Guemmer, FHS assistant softball coach Breanna Belvin and head softball coach Lindsey Albee.
