Potosi High School senior Emily Hochstatter recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College, where she plans to study applied sciences. Hochstatter earned all-conference honors at shortstop last season, and helped the Lady Trojans finish second at the state tournament as a sophomore. She was part of a third-place Class 3 state cross country squad as a freshman, and is also a member of the Potosi basketball and volleyball teams. Also seated, from left, are bonus mom Misty Price, father Teddy Hochstatter and mother Stacie Dwyer. Pictured standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steven McCoy, sister Breanna Hochstatter, Potosi head softball coach Mariah Coleman, brother Brayden Hochstatter, sister Peyton Hochstatter and Mineral Area interim assistant softball coach Mike Overman.