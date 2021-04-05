Home run breaks shutout, Potosi edges West County

LEADWOOD – An encounter between talented freshmen factored heavily in deciding a competitive and low-scoring softball battle between visiting Potosi and West County on Monday.
Potosi second baseman Gracie Lawson interrupted the shutout bid of opposing pitcher Alexis Hedgcorth with one productive swing, and helped the Lady Trojans maintain first place in the MAAA.
Lawson launched a two-run homer to right-center field in the top of the sixth inning, and Sami Huck dominated once again from the circle to highlight a 2-1 Potosi triumph.
The Lady Trojans cleared their toughest remaining hurdle in pursuit of a regular-season title after already earning wins over both Central and Ste. Genevieve.
Huck compiled 15 strikeouts in a complete game one-hitter – reaching that total for the third time this season – and overcome a few momentary lapses in control.
But the junior left-hander would not work with a lead until Lawson delivered in the sixth following a leadoff walk to Emma Eaton.
Lawson reached base for the second time overall, and had the loudest of five hits by Potosi (9-1, 5-0). Hedgcorth retired her next five batters, and struck out three while going the distance in defeat.
Had the ultimate outcome been reversed, West County (6-3, 3-2) could have forged a three-way tie atop the standings with Potosi and Central.
The Lady Bulldogs scored in the seventh as pinch-runner Natalee Womack raced home on a second wild pitch after Jenna Simily was plunked by an inside offering.
Huck began her outing by striking out the top of the West County order looking, then worked around the leadoff batter reaching safely in three of the next four frames.
West County twice had a runner stationed at third base with one out, but could not break through. Gracie Wright stole second and third between strikeouts in the fourth, and an ensuing eight-pitch clash between and Huck and Kaelin Hedgcorth ended in a pop out to first.
Potosi catcher Hannah Jarvis erased Womack in the second after fielding a bunt, initially faking a throw to first and instead firing down to shortstop Emily Hochstatter, who covered third base on the play and applied the tag. Jarvis also caught a runner stealing to end the fifth.
Hedgcorth also made some crucial pitches when necessary to navigate her first five innings unscathed. She was helped by a diving catch up the middle from second baseman Jacy Tongay in the first.
The Lady Trojans stranded two runners in the second and third frames, and Hedgcorth escaped the fifth when Jarvis flied to left fielder Riley Kawelaske near the line.
Huck was on base three times with a single and two walks, one intentional, while Chelbi Poucher, Jade Williams and Haylee Sansoucie also contributed singles for Potosi.
Sophomore Morgan Simily entered the contest carrying arguably the hottest bat on the West County roster, and provided her team’s lone hit from the leadoff spot on a two-out single to center in the third.
Potosi nearly grabbed a lead in the second after Lawson advanced from second to third on a fly ball to right, but Kawaleske alertly hustled to back up a wide throw.