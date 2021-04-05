Home run breaks shutout, Potosi edges West County

Had the ultimate outcome been reversed, West County (6-3, 3-2) could have forged a three-way tie atop the standings with Potosi and Central.

The Lady Bulldogs scored in the seventh as pinch-runner Natalee Womack raced home on a second wild pitch after Jenna Simily was plunked by an inside offering.

Huck began her outing by striking out the top of the West County order looking, then worked around the leadoff batter reaching safely in three of the next four frames.

West County twice had a runner stationed at third base with one out, but could not break through. Gracie Wright stole second and third between strikeouts in the fourth, and an ensuing eight-pitch clash between and Huck and Kaelin Hedgcorth ended in a pop out to first.

Potosi catcher Hannah Jarvis erased Womack in the second after fielding a bunt, initially faking a throw to first and instead firing down to shortstop Emily Hochstatter, who covered third base on the play and applied the tag. Jarvis also caught a runner stealing to end the fifth.