POTOSI – On several occasions when Potosi forced the issue, either through solid contact at the plate or aggressive base running, the Houston defense was ready and waiting.

Shortstop Sophia Crites turned a double play, and helped to cut down two advancing runners at third base as the Tigers repeated as Class 2, District 3 champions.

Senior catcher Katie Chipps provided the power with two home runs while going 3-for-4 overall, and Houston defeated the top-seeded Lady Trojans 9-4 on Wednesday.

A young Potosi squad with three freshman and two sophomore starters nearly erased an early five-run deficit, but committed five defensive errors as its season concluded.

Rhease Manier matched Chipps with four RBI, and Houston (17-3) advanced to face a conference rival, either Ava or Willow Springs, in a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Senior first baseman Jade Williams finished 3-for-4 in her varsity farewell, and junior shortstop Gracie Lawson provided two hits for Potosi (10-15).

The Lady Trojans trailed 5-0 after Chipps connected to deep center field against starting hurler Shannon Riddle in the second inning, but were in a position to battle all the way back.

Lawson grounded an RBI double down the left-field line in the third before Crites caught her stretching for third with two outs.

A similar scenario unfolded as Potosi pushed three runs across in the fourth. Lilly Bryan drew a leadoff walk from Tigers pitcher Aliyah Walker, and Riddle reached safely on a throwing error.

Kallee Logsden delivered an RBI double as the next batter, and Ava Wright ripped a two-RBI double into left-center as the margin dwindled to 5-4.

But the rally ended promptly as Wright was tagged out going to third. Second baseman Mackenzie Bryan made an ensuing backhand stop to retire speedy leadoff batter Emily Hochstatter.

Houston capitalized on an infield hit and two errors during the top of the fifth, as Manier sliced an RBI triple into the right-field corner to restore a 7-4 edge.

Potosi again threatened to draw even in the home half after Danielle King reached on an error and Williams singled her to third with no outs.

Lawson faced a 0-2 count after Walker received a generous strike call down and away, but hammered the next offering directly at center fielder Lacey Cavaness, who reach to her left and made the catch.

Crites fielded the next ground ball to start a pivotal double play, stranding King at third base, and Walker quieted the Lady Trojans from there to finish with eight hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Chipps launched a two-run blast over the left-center fence for insurance in the sixth. Riddle yielded nine runs, seven earned, on seven hits while fanning four in the complete-game loss.

Kelsie Pritchett singled twice with three runs scored, and Walker equaled Manier at 2-for-4 overall. The visiting Tigers pounced for a 4-0 lead in the key opening frame.

Walker singled and scored on a ground out by Chipps. Manier drove in three more for Houston with a double after a Pritchett single, walk and hit batsmen loaded the bases.

Potosi likewise had three runners aboard with one out in the first inning, but Walker zipped a couple of timely strikeouts after surrendering consecutive singles to King, Williams and Lawson.

Lilly Bryan caught a tricky pop up behind the plate, and outfielders Mackinzie Pritchett and Hochstatter made tracked down fly balls to help Riddle retire seven straight batters at one juncture.

Faced with replacing all-state pitcher Sami Huck over the offseason, the Lady Trojans began the spring at 1-9 overall. They won four of five games heading into Wednesday.