Huck deals three-hitter, Potosi edges Central 2-0

PARK HILLS – Sami Huck was a crucial catalyst as a freshman when the Potosi softball team marched to a third-place finish in the state tournament two years ago.
The junior left-hander took center stage again on Monday, and threw seven magnificent innings against a tough Central lineup while dueling with fellow all-state star Allie Kelly.
Sophomore first baseman Jade Williams and Huck delivered clutch two-out singles, and Potosi prevailed 2-0 in an early showdown between top MAAA contenders.
The Lady Trojans produced multiple hits in the fourth and fifth innings to ultimately make the difference after both lineups were mostly handcuffed early on.
Huck compiled 17 strikeouts for the second time this season, and scattered three rolling hits as the Lady Rebels were unable to lift anything into the outfield.
She also reached base in all three plate appearances. Huck fouled off six consecutive offerings before an infield blooper into a fierce breeze landed near the first base line while leading off the fourth.
Kelly calmly worked around two bobbled ground balls in previous frames, and nearly escaped her next predicament after Hannah Jarvis singled behind Huck for Potosi (6-1, 3-0).
The Central ace notched two needed outs with runners at second and third, but Williams lofted a 2-2 pitch into shallow left-center for the go-ahead RBI single.
The Lady Rebels generated just four base-runners in the game, and only Aubree Eaton and Taylor Marler could advance past first base following their hits.
Huck retired her first seven batters faced ahead of a slap single by Chloe Coppedge in the third inning. Kelly battled her for nine pitches before fanning in the opening frame.
Central (3-3, 2-1) was caught looking four times at third strikes, and Huck obtained her last 10 outs with only the help of Jarvis behind the dish after Jessica Hulsey was slightly grazed in the fourth.
Kelly amassed her own impressive total with 14 strikeouts, and was charged with one earned run while allowing five hits during the hard-luck loss.
A leadoff single by No. 9 batter Haylee Sansoucie sparked the visitors in the fifth. She was bunted ahead by Emily Hochstatter, and Huck singled her home through the middle with first base open.
Jarvis, who stood on deck as the lead increased, made the loudest contact of the day with an earlier foul ball that otherwise had home run distance.
Chelbi Poucher singled in the seventh for Potosi, which assumes the target of conference leader ahead of potential stumbling blocks at Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday and West County next Monday.
Central may also be favored throughout the remainder of its MAAA schedule, already having defeated West County last week.