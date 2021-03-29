Huck deals three-hitter, Potosi edges Central 2-0

The Central ace notched two needed outs with runners at second and third, but Williams lofted a 2-2 pitch into shallow left-center for the go-ahead RBI single.

The Lady Rebels generated just four base-runners in the game, and only Aubree Eaton and Taylor Marler could advance past first base following their hits.

Huck retired her first seven batters faced ahead of a slap single by Chloe Coppedge in the third inning. Kelly battled her for nine pitches before fanning in the opening frame.

Central (3-3, 2-1) was caught looking four times at third strikes, and Huck obtained her last 10 outs with only the help of Jarvis behind the dish after Jessica Hulsey was slightly grazed in the fourth.

Kelly amassed her own impressive total with 14 strikeouts, and was charged with one earned run while allowing five hits during the hard-luck loss.

A leadoff single by No. 9 batter Haylee Sansoucie sparked the visitors in the fifth. She was bunted ahead by Emily Hochstatter, and Huck singled her home through the middle with first base open.