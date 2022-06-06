Huck, Kelly deemed all-state for third time

Potosi left-hander Sami Huck and Central pitcher Allie Kelly dueled numerous times throughout their high school softball careers, usually with some form of title or plaque hanging in the balance.

Their individual athletic journeys have intertwined to the extent that they were also club teammates with the Missouri Bombers. They were also opponents on the high school volleyball court.

Both have since graduated in recent weeks, and will head for separate collegiate destinations, but not before sharing one more common accolade.

The Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its spring season list of all-state honorees, including 10 players from the MAAA Conference.

Huck earned her third selection to the First Team – most in school history – after another two-month stretch of overpowering work from the circle and productive swings at the plate.

She helped Potosi reach the final four as a freshman and junior, placing third and second overall during those respective seasons, and will make her next stop at Mizzou.

Three Rivers-bound Kelly likewise picked up her third all-state award – this time as a Second Team pitcher – after Central emerged from a stout district to ultimately finish fourth in Class 2.

She finished with a .471 batting average plus 31 stolen bases, and twirled back-to-back shutouts in the district tournament before the Lady Rebels routed Houston in the state quarterfinals.

Huck and Kelly were on pace to secure rare four-year, all-state designation, if not for the cancellation of their sophomore season due to COVID-19.

Central returned to the Class 2 playoffs on the strength of a young nucleus. Four or more freshmen were part of the lineup in every contest.

Catcher Kaydence Cosby and shortstop Sydney Miles capped their initial varsity seasons by landing First Team all-state honors for the Lady Rebels, who finished 17-8 overall.

Cosby posted team highs with five home runs, four triples and 28 RBI while committing just three errors behind the plate.

Miles was a defensive star along the middle infield, and produced a team-best .478 average while also leading in doubles and walks.

Gracie Wright assumed most of the pitching duties while continuing to provide a lethal stick atop the West County order, and became a repeat Class 2 selection in a Second Team utility capacity.

The Valle Catholic program reached new heights this spring with a school-record 18 wins and first district championship in nine years of existence.

Sophomore shortstop Ade Weiler, a top hitter and defender, has the distinction of being the first member of the Lady Warriors to pick up First Team status in Class 1.

Her sister and recent graduate Mia Weiler shined atop the lineup as a center fielder, and is also joined by standout freshman pitcher Abree Zipprich on the Second Team.

Ste. Genevieve achieved a district semifinal upset of Potosi for its program-high 17th victory, and is represented on the Class 2 all-state Second Team by senior center fielder Isabel Basler and senior second baseman Chloe Walker.

