Huck strikes it big with Mizzou

Potosi High School senior Sami Huck recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Huck has earned all-state distinction in each of her two previous varsity seasons, and helped the Lady Trojans finish second and third in back-to-back appearances at the state final four. She posted a sub-1 ERA from the pitching circle and a batting average above .600 throughout last spring while leading Potosi in hits, RBI, home runs and stolen bases. Huck set a new MSHSAA record for a state championship game with 28 strikeouts, and threw a no-hitter during the semifinal round. She was also a defensive specialist for the PHS volleyball team. Also seated, from left, are her brother J.T. Huck, mother Dawn Huck and father Dan Huck. Standing, from left, are Potosi principal Matt Bradley, athletic director Steven McCoy, assistant softball coach Mariah Coleman, head softball coach Tyler Beers, Bill Roth, Nicole Krodinger, Bill Short and Richard Coleman.