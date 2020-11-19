Hulsey hitting hard for Three Rivers

Central High School senior Jessica Hulsey recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Hulsey is a two-time Second Team all-state infielder, and batted .444 with a school-record 18 doubles and 20 extra-base hits while helping the Lady Rebels place second at the 2018 spring state tournament as a freshman. The three-sport star has also earned all-MAAA and all-district honors as a volleyball libero, first leading Central to the conference regular-season and district tournament titles in 2019, then a district crown and Class 3 state runner-up result this fall in consecutive 27-win seasons. Hulsey is also a shooting guard for a Central girls basketball team that won the MAAA and district tournament crowns last year. Also seated are her parents Randy and Julie Hulsey. Standing, from left, are Louisville Lady Sluggers and West County coach C.J. Wright, Central assistant coach Adam Barton, former Central and current Farmington head softball coach Bryan Wallen, Three Rivers assistant Jason Gwin and head softball coach Jeff Null, and Central head softball coach Taylor Geile.