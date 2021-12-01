Kelly chooses Three Rivers softball

Central High School senior Allie Kelly recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., where she plans to pursue a career in Chemical Engineering. Kelly has earned Second Team all-state honors as a pitcher and outfielder in each of her two previous varsity seasons. She batted .500 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored last spring, and also fired two seven-inning no-hitters from the circle with a 1.58 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 102 innings. Kelly is a starting middle hitter for the Central volleyball team, which won conference and district tournament titles in 2020 before finishing second at the Class 3 state tournament. Also seated are her mother Krista Kelly and father John Kelly. Standing, from left, are Central assistant coach Adam Barton, head softball coach Taylor Geile, club coaches Shannon Grobe and Jason Huelsing, Three Rivers assistant coach Summer Shockley and head coach Jeff Null.