FARMINGTON – Jocelyn Cunningham spent the first six innings on Monday trying to pitch out of danger, some of which resulted from four defensive errors along the infield.
Her teammates picked up the slack when the roles were reversed in the seventh, and the Knights edged Windsor 6-5 as four seniors were honored prior to their last scheduled home game.
Farmington (13-7) generated just six hits overall, including two from its winning hurler, but produced a crucial three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Jayden Neubauer doubled Cunningham to third with no outs, and Braelynn Moore added a sacrifice fly to medium-deep center field to make the lead 4-2.
Courtney Swink lined an RBI hit after a walk to Angelia Davis and single by Abby Vaugh loaded the bases, and McKennah Wallace lifted another sacrifice fly to left for another productive out.
The Knights would need that entire four-run cushion to hang on after Windsor (10-10) stormed back with five hits in a span of seven batters in the seventh.
Haley Lynch and Alyssa Copeland connected for doubles, and No. 3 batter Piper Montgomery capped a 4-for-5 effort with an RBI single to extend the game.
The visitors had runners at first and second, and finished the contest with 14 runners left on base as Cierra Parker grounded sharply to shortstop Angelia Davis.
Payton Irwin, Jaden Tries, Riley Siegel and Lynch each provided two hits in the losing effort, giving the Lady Owls 15 for the game.
Cunningham notched seven strikeouts in the complete game, and continued to induce timely outs after Windsor picked up two unearned runs in the first inning.
She caught the first two batters looking, but Siegel drove in both Montgomery and Parker with a two-run double that followed a dropped infield fly.
Farmington answered in the home half against Lady Owls starter Delana Mentel as Vaugh drew a leadoff walk, stole two bases and crossed the plate on a wild throw.
Cunningham singled to begin the Farmington second, and Mikaila bunted for a hit to load the bases with one out. Vaugh squeezed to tie the game, and Hannah Wood scored on an error for a 3-2 lead.
Reagan Poe relieved with one out in the frame, and retired nine of 12 batters after fielding a ground ball to start a key double play.
But Windsor squandered a number of scoring chances over the middle innings, including bases-loaded, one-out situations in the third and fifth frames.
Cunningham got the second out in each instance by throwing home on force plays. She closed the third with a strikeout and the fifth on a foul out to first baseman Makenna LaChance.
Davis atoned for an error as the sixth began with a strong backhand stop and throw from the hole with runners at the corners.
Vaugh was officially 1-for-1 while reaching base four times. Farmington avenged an 11-0 beating by Windsor just two days earlier at the Jackson Tournament.
