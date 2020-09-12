Knights close tourney with two victories

Freshman pitched Avery Graham shined with five strong innings Saturday morning, and Farmington took down Fox 5-2 in the third game of pool play.

Tucker doubled twice while going 3-for-4 in the lead-off spot, and Resinger lifted her first home run for the Knights, who scored three times in the fifth after trailing 2-1.

Bralea McClain, Makenna LaChance, Jocelyn Grimes, Jarvis and Swink also supplied hits.

Graham yielded two runs on three hits and struck out two to earn her first varsity win. Swink followed with two hitless frames and fanned two for the save.

Defense let the Knights down on Friday with five errors in both of their contests. Farmington wasted an early 7-0 lead as Fort Zumwalt North rallied to prevail 9-8.

The seventh inning was played under international tiebreaker rules due to time constraints. The Knights tallied in the top half before the opposition answered with two runs for the walk-off win.

Resinger finished 2-for-3 plus and RBI, and Tucker drove in two with a single. Wallace, Swink, Jarvis and Grimes had one hit for Farmington.