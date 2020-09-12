Knights close tourney with two victories

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Farmington softball team bounced back from two Friday setbacks to finish 2-2 at the Seckman Tournament, including a pool victory over the eventual champion.
Abby Robbins smacked her third home run of the season, and pitched an efficient four-hitter in the final contest as the Knights routed Festus 13-2.
Farmington collected 14 hits overall and built a 7-0 lead through three innings. A six-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth helped to invoke the mercy rule.
Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Courtney Swink went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored for Farmington (6-5).
Alayna Resinger continued her strong weekend at the plate by going 2-for-3, and McKennah Wallace singled twice with two runs scored.
Robbins also singled while notching a team-high three RBI. She collected four strikeouts in the circle without issuing a walk over five frames.
Jayce Jarvis provided a two-run single, Shelby Bowling singled and walked, and Abbie Miller was 1-for-1 in a pinch-hitting role.
Paige Perry paced Festus (1-9) at 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Freshman pitched Avery Graham shined with five strong innings Saturday morning, and Farmington took down Fox 5-2 in the third game of pool play.
Tucker doubled twice while going 3-for-4 in the lead-off spot, and Resinger lifted her first home run for the Knights, who scored three times in the fifth after trailing 2-1.
Bralea McClain, Makenna LaChance, Jocelyn Grimes, Jarvis and Swink also supplied hits.
Graham yielded two runs on three hits and struck out two to earn her first varsity win. Swink followed with two hitless frames and fanned two for the save.
Defense let the Knights down on Friday with five errors in both of their contests. Farmington wasted an early 7-0 lead as Fort Zumwalt North rallied to prevail 9-8.
The seventh inning was played under international tiebreaker rules due to time constraints. The Knights tallied in the top half before the opposition answered with two runs for the walk-off win.
Resinger finished 2-for-3 plus and RBI, and Tucker drove in two with a single. Wallace, Swink, Jarvis and Grimes had one hit for Farmington.
Swink allowed four earned runs on five hits over three innings, and struck out two in a no-decision.
Fort Zumwalt North began chipping away with three runs in the third and fourth. Lydia Feiste threw 5 2/3 innings of relief with nine strikeouts, and belted a two-run homer.
Kate Thurman compiled four RBI with a double and single.
Hillsboro dealt the Knights a subsequent 5-2 defeat after pouncing for four runs in the first inning. The Knights trailed 5-0 before breaking the shutout bid in the sixth.
Shortstop Angelia Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double while LaChance, Resinger, Tucker and Wallace singled among six Farmington hits.
