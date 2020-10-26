Knights earn six all-district softball picks

BONNE TERRE – The Farmington softball team has been awarded six selections among Class 4, District 1 honors following a recent thrilling run to the tournament title.
Perhaps the best news for the Knights, who rattled off 10 consecutive wins to reach the state playoffs and finish 20-12 overall: All six are projected to return next season.
Juniors Abby Robbins and Courtney Swink and sophomore Angelia Davis, who formed a reliable rotation of pitchers, are joined on the First Team by freshman Jayden Tucker and junior McKennah Wallace.
Farmington scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to overtake top-seeded Hillsboro 5-2 in a chaotic district championship game before falling 5-1 to Webster Groves in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Robbins batted .421 with a team-high eight home runs plus 35 RBI, 39 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while sharing time between the circle and second base. One of three different three-year starters in the lineup, she posted a 9-4 pitching record with eight complete games and a 2.97 ERA.
Swink went the distance in the district clincher, and kept the Knights tied 1-1 through six innings of their sectional game. She finished 6-2 overall and averaged nearly seven strikeouts per seven innings.
Davis shifted between pitcher, shortstop and center field during the season, posting a .351 batting mark with four home runs and 18 RBI. Her 7.39 strikeout average paced the staff.
Tucker, a middle infielder, became the immediate breakout star at the plate while solidifying the leadoff spot from opening day. She finished the fall batting .450 with four home runs.
Tucker also equaled Robbins for the team high with 35 RBI, and topped the Farmington roster with 40 runs scored and 14 doubles among 49 hits.
Wallace was recognized as a catcher, but also made numerous starts at third base. She enjoyed a hot start to the season, making the all-tourney squad at Sullivan, and batted .415 overall with 30 RBI.
Freshman Shelby Bowling earned a consistent role in right field once October arrived, and landed on the all-district Second Team after hitting .359 with 17 RBI for the Knights.
North County was represented by two First Team selections – senior pitcher Cheyenne Dickens and junior shortstop Emilie Morgan.
Dickens notched several double-digit performances for the Lady Raiders, whose struggling season ended with a first-round district forfeit due to quarantine.
Junior infielder Makayla Tourville and junior pitcher Kiley Elders of Fredericktown were named to the Class 3, District 1 First Team. Emma Wengler received Honorable Mention.
