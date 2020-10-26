Knights earn six all-district softball picks

BONNE TERRE – The Farmington softball team has been awarded six selections among Class 4, District 1 honors following a recent thrilling run to the tournament title.

Perhaps the best news for the Knights, who rattled off 10 consecutive wins to reach the state playoffs and finish 20-12 overall: All six are projected to return next season.

Juniors Abby Robbins and Courtney Swink and sophomore Angelia Davis, who formed a reliable rotation of pitchers, are joined on the First Team by freshman Jayden Tucker and junior McKennah Wallace.

Farmington scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to overtake top-seeded Hillsboro 5-2 in a chaotic district championship game before falling 5-1 to Webster Groves in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

Robbins batted .421 with a team-high eight home runs plus 35 RBI, 39 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while sharing time between the circle and second base. One of three different three-year starters in the lineup, she posted a 9-4 pitching record with eight complete games and a 2.97 ERA.