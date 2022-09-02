Knights ease past softball rival North County

FARMINGTON – Jayce Jarvis was often lauded among the best No. 9 batters in the state by Farmington head coach Bryan Wallen during a push to the Class 4 state softball quarterfinals last fall.

With Jarvis now holding down the leadoff spot in the lineup this season, fellow junior Avery Graham is now serving as the other dangerous bookend.

Graham scored three runs, drove in two more, and finished 3-for-3 to match teammate Shelby Bowling during the Knights’ 12-1, five-inning triumph over North County on Thursday.

Sophomore lefty Elly Robbins twirled a three-hitter and recorded seven strikeouts without issuing either a walk or earned run as Farmington (5-2, 1-0) won its SEMO Conference opener.

Jayden Tucker tallied three RBI on two singles, and Jarvis crossed the dish three times following a double and single as the Knights totaled 11 hits overall.

North County (0-3, 0-2) sent right-hander Sammy Waller to the circle for a third consecutive day after suffering a hard-luck 1-0 loss to Poplar Bluff in a brilliant two-hitter on Wednesday.

She was greeted by slicing doubles to left field by Jarvis and Robbins in the first inning. Bowling singled for a 2-0 advantage after Angelia Davis picked up an RBI ground out.

Graham singled, stole second and scored on a flare to right-center by Tucker in the second, but Waller escaped further damage on the first of two superb plays behind her in the outfield.

Center fielder Zoey Cheek plucked a fly ball and held on while tumbling into the flexible fence as Davis narrowly fell short of a grand slam with the margin at 3-0.

But three errors by the Lady Raiders enabled Farmington to pounce for five runs on three hits during the third inning.

Bowling legged out an infield single after shortstop Raegan Pierce made an excellent stab up the middle, but subsequent misplays at third base and left field prolonged the frame with two outs.

Makenna Pierce previously made a diving catch on the dirt while charging in from right field, and the play turned into a sacrifice fly for Jocelyn Grimes.

Graham followed with a single to make it 5-0, and Tucker later helped the difference reach 8-0 by sending a RBI single into left-center.

Robbins retired 11 of her next batters faced after Cheek opened the game with a swinging bunt single along the first-base chalk. North County was unable to capitalize on a leadoff hit by Bailey Wimmer in the third inning.

Amy Layton snapped the shutout bid with an RBI single that Jarvis knocked down on a full dive behind second base in the fourth. Raegan Pierce reached on an error and scored the lone run.

Robbins (3-1), who earned all-state honors as a freshman, finished with a spotless fifth consisting of two ground balls and a called strikeout.

Farmington padded an 8-1 cushion with four two-out runs in the fourth against Waller, who fanned one batter and issued five walks. Catcher Madi Pyeatt blocked or corralled a few potential wild pitches.

Graham punctuated her first multi-hit outing of the season with a long two-run double to left, and Jarvis brought her in with an RBI single.

The Knights secured an unconventional force out in the third. Cheek slapped a pitch up the middle that would have usually counted as a hit toward Grimes, who played shallow and fired an accurate throw to second base.

North County second baseman Addi Goggin denied Tucker of a three-hit game by snaring a challenging chance to her left in the opening frame.