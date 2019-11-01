{{featured_button_text}}

Six softball players from Farmington and five more from North County are among those selected for 2019 SEMO all-conference honors as announced earlier this week.

The Knights and Lady Raiders – both completing their inaugural seasons as league members – shared a three-way tie with Jackson for second place behind regular-season champion Notre Dame.

Farmington was represented on the First Team by senior left fielder Abby Vaugh, sophomore center fielder Courtney Swink and freshman shortstop Angelia Davis.

Three members of a strong North County senior class also made the First Team – center fielder Emma Becker, pitcher/third baseman Kennedy Kohler, and catcher Emma Keen.

Vaugh batted .403 and posted team highs with 28 runs scored and 24 stolen bases while holding down the leadoff spot for the Knights.

Swink powered Farmington with six home runs and 26 RBI while notching a .406 average, and Davis easily paced the club by batting .436 while going deep five times with 19 RBI.

Second Team choices include pitcher Jocelyn Cunningham and infielders Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace of Farmington plus North County infielders/pitchers Cheyenne Dickens and Kiersdan Davis.

Farmington pieced together two separate five-game win streaks in a span of 13 games down the stretch to finish 18-9 before suffering a first-round district upset against Poplar Bluff.

North County conversely began the season hot with seven straight victories, and scored double digits in 10 games before winding up 17-7 overall.

Notre Dame led with eight all-conference picks, including six of the 21 First Team players. The Bulldogs went 27-8 and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round.

2019 SEMO Conference softball

First Team:

Sierra Burch – Jackson

Kennedy Kohler – North County

Kirstin Barwick – Notre Dame

Emma Becker – North County

Riley Burger – Notre Dame

Ainsley Burnett – Notre Dame

Angelia Davis – Farmington

Katie Davis – Cape Central

Emma Drury – Sikeston

Alli Gartman – Jackson

Halle Heuring – Notre Dame

Karlie Johnson – Jackson

Emma Keen – North County

Hailey Lutz – Notre Dame

Grace Lemons – Notre Dame

Briley Misner – Poplar Bluff

Alaney Moore – Kelly

Ashlyn Prince – Jackson

Courtney Swink – Farmington

Abby Vaugh – Farmington

Lilly Wessel – Chaffee

Second Team:

Nayla Bonner – Sikeston

Kalie Compas – Notre Dame

Morgan Conklin – Jackson

Jocelyn Cunningham – Farmington

Kiersdan Davis – North County

Cheyenne Dickens – North County

Valarie Grennley – Cape Central

Kelly Ivy – Kelly

Jordi James – Sikeston

Audrey Lack – Poplar Bluff

Naudia Lazcano – Sikeston

Caroline Lochmann – Notre Dame

Abby Robbins – Farmington

McKennah Wallace – Farmington

Jayden Welch – Chaffee

Megan Witt - Sikeston

