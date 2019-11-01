Six softball players from Farmington and five more from North County are among those selected for 2019 SEMO all-conference honors as announced earlier this week.
The Knights and Lady Raiders – both completing their inaugural seasons as league members – shared a three-way tie with Jackson for second place behind regular-season champion Notre Dame.
Farmington was represented on the First Team by senior left fielder Abby Vaugh, sophomore center fielder Courtney Swink and freshman shortstop Angelia Davis.
Three members of a strong North County senior class also made the First Team – center fielder Emma Becker, pitcher/third baseman Kennedy Kohler, and catcher Emma Keen.
Vaugh batted .403 and posted team highs with 28 runs scored and 24 stolen bases while holding down the leadoff spot for the Knights.
Swink powered Farmington with six home runs and 26 RBI while notching a .406 average, and Davis easily paced the club by batting .436 while going deep five times with 19 RBI.
Second Team choices include pitcher Jocelyn Cunningham and infielders Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace of Farmington plus North County infielders/pitchers Cheyenne Dickens and Kiersdan Davis.
Farmington pieced together two separate five-game win streaks in a span of 13 games down the stretch to finish 18-9 before suffering a first-round district upset against Poplar Bluff.
North County conversely began the season hot with seven straight victories, and scored double digits in 10 games before winding up 17-7 overall.
Notre Dame led with eight all-conference picks, including six of the 21 First Team players. The Bulldogs went 27-8 and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round.
2019 SEMO Conference softball
First Team:
Sierra Burch – Jackson
Kennedy Kohler – North County
Kirstin Barwick – Notre Dame
Emma Becker – North County
Riley Burger – Notre Dame
Ainsley Burnett – Notre Dame
Angelia Davis – Farmington
Katie Davis – Cape Central
Emma Drury – Sikeston
Alli Gartman – Jackson
Halle Heuring – Notre Dame
Karlie Johnson – Jackson
Emma Keen – North County
Hailey Lutz – Notre Dame
Grace Lemons – Notre Dame
Briley Misner – Poplar Bluff
Alaney Moore – Kelly
Ashlyn Prince – Jackson
Courtney Swink – Farmington
Abby Vaugh – Farmington
Lilly Wessel – Chaffee
Second Team:
Nayla Bonner – Sikeston
Kalie Compas – Notre Dame
Morgan Conklin – Jackson
Jocelyn Cunningham – Farmington
Kiersdan Davis – North County
Cheyenne Dickens – North County
Valarie Grennley – Cape Central
Kelly Ivy – Kelly
Jordi James – Sikeston
Audrey Lack – Poplar Bluff
Naudia Lazcano – Sikeston
Caroline Lochmann – Notre Dame
Abby Robbins – Farmington
McKennah Wallace – Farmington
Jayden Welch – Chaffee
Megan Witt - Sikeston
