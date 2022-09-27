Knights navigate rocky outing to edge Windsor

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Farmington softball team could point to numerous instances that could have sunk their chances of escaping Windsor with a road victory on Monday.

Defensive miscues and communication breakdowns complicated matters while the Lady Owls punished pitchers Avery Graham and Elly Robbins for missed location.

But the Knights regrouped when two-out, two-run singles by Graham and Alayna Resinger highlighted a pivotal sixth-inning comeback, and emerged with a wild 13-11 triumph.

Shelby Bowling walloped five line drives to finish 3-for-5 with two doubles, and Angelia Davis drilled her seventh home run of the season for Farmington (19-8).

Windsor (10-10) touted home runs from Madison Williams, Bailey Davis, Abby Holland and losing hurler Riley Fendler – all with plenty of distance to spare – while maximizing eight total hits.

The most resounding swing came from Williams, whose tiebreaking grand slam against Robbins vaulted the Lady Owls ahead 11-7 during a stunning seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

But a leadoff walk to No. 9 batter Jocelyn Grimes and slicing RBI double to left-center by Robbins ignited an equally exciting response by Farmington.

After ripping three straight pitches to the opposite field in previous plate appearances, Bowling pulled a single past third base before a walk to Davis put three runners aboard.

Fendler coaxed a soft infield fly for a crucial second out, but Graham came through with a flare over the drifting first baseman that brought in two runs and made it 11-10.

Resinger hammered the next drive squarely off the metal fence in right-center to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs while capping her 3-for-4 performance with four total RBI.

Robbins singled home Grimes in the seventh for insurance, then polished off the win by inducing three ground balls against the bottom third of the Windsor order.

Robbins finished 3-for-4 plus a walk offensively, and retired seven of her final eight batters faced. The lone exception was a strikeout pitch that skipped away in the sixth.

Freshman right fielder Natalie Krause went 3-for-4 to pace Windsor, twice bunting or slapping singles into open spaces past the mound that the Knights failed to defend.

Graham struck out seven and lasted in the circle until the fifth. She coasted through her opening frame before two-out singles by Krause and Kylie Alaniz tied the contest at 1-1 in the second.

Farmington gained separation by manufacturing four runs after Robbins drew a leadoff walk and Jayden Tucker singled to commence the top of the third inning.

Bowling followed with a two-run double inside the right-field line, and Jayce Jarvis reached on an error as a piercing sun glare blinded Alaniz on a pop up to second base.

Graham brought in Bowling with a squeeze bunt and late throw to the plate, and Abbie Miller made the lead 5-1 on an RBI ground out.

Holland answered with a solo shot in the fourth, and the Lady Owls gathered offensive steam during their second trip through the lineup.

Peyton Broderick reached safely on a misplayed chopper, and Courtney Grieve did likewise when Jarvis lost sight of a soft liner in the unforgiving brightness.

Graham protected a narrow one-run cushion with a strikeout, but encountered more danger in the fifth after Angelia Davis went deep and Resinger singled in Jarvis to restore a 7-4 advantage.

Bailey Davis crushed a home run while leading off the home half, and Fendler greeted Robbins with a tying two-run shot at 7-7 after a walk to Logan Veselske triggered a pitching change.

Krause bunted her way aboard between a walk and hit batsmen by Robbins, and Williams immediately atoned for three previous strikeouts by sending a rocket over the right-center fence.

The first pitch of the game was called a strike to Robbins while crossing well below her knees, and both teams would verbally question multiple rulings by the umpiring tandem.

Williams was called out on a check swing that looked innocent in the fourth without being granted an appeal to the field umpire.

Grimes was initially awarded first base when a pitch struck her helmet, but was brought back due of her bat passing through the strike zone. She eventually singled to lead off the seventh.

Davis nearly extended that frame when a two-out ground ball was bobbled, but the initial out call on a stretch by the first baseman was upheld upon a brief discussion.

Through all of the turbulence, Farmington moved closer to another 20-win campaign ahead of its first-place SEMO Conference showdown against Kelly on Tuesday.

Bowling produced a sixth multi-hit effort over the last seven games while raising her season batting average to .522, despite being denied twice on lasers that Krause gloved.

Robbins also maintained an average well above the .500 plateau, and has hit safely during a remarkable 26 of 27 games this season.

Fendler threw a complete game in defeat with one strikeout and 15 hits allowed. Both teams committed three defensive errors.