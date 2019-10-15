DE SOTO, Mo. – The Farmington softball team will enter the Class 4, District 1 playoffs with its offense performing at a high level.
The Knights smacked four home runs and generated multiple runs in all five innings on Monday night to defeat De Soto 16-2 in the regular-season finale.
Freshman shortstop Angelia Davis delivered her second multi-homer game this fall, and raised her team-leading batting average to .462 while also drawing two walks.
Sophomores Abby Robbins and Courtney Swink also connected over the fence, and Jocelyn Cunningham allowed two runs [one earned] over three innings as the winning pitcher.
Farmington (18-8) earned its sixth victory in seven games – scoring double digits four times during that stretch – and will face Poplar Bluff at home in a first-round game on Wednesday.
Leadoff batter Abby Vaugh was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and began the game with a bunt single that rolled to a stop along the third-base line.
Swink followed with a two-run blast to left- center – her team-high sixth of the season – and Davis went back-to-back with her on a towering drive to deep left for an immediate 3-0 lead.
De Soto (6-18) threatened to respond on a chilly Senior Night in the bottom of the first inning, as Sarah Bone singled and Trista Grobe doubled her to third base with one out.
Cunningham escaped that situation by getting a called strikeout and catching a flare near the circle. She fanned three overall while yielding two runs on five hits.
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights had another three-run rally in the second. Swink sliced an RBI double and Cunningham made it 6-0 with a single after McKennah Wallace drew a leadoff walk from hurler Krystin Keith.
Robbins opened a six-run third frame with her fifth home run to right-center field, and consecutive singles by Makenna LaChance and Wallace followed.
Braelynn Moore nearly homered on a long drive that left fielder Autumn Brewer tracked down near the corner, but a wild pitch and two-out single through the middle by Vaugh further boosted Farmington.
Davis punctuated the inning by hammering a two-run homer and her second of the evening to left for a comfortable 12-1 advantage.
Robbins doubled and defensive replacement Makaila Leask singled in the fourth, and both scored from second base on errant pickoff throws by the catcher.
Bralea McClain and Wallace added RBI hits in the fifth after pinch-hitter Alayna Resinger provided a single through the left side. The Knights compiled 15 hits as a team.
Swink pitched two scoreless innings of relief. She was aided by an excellent backhand catch by Hannah Wood in the left-center gap, and Leask caught a line drive at second to turn a game-ending double play.
Kaitlynn Hannah homered in the bottom of the second for De Soto, and Bone scored on a wild pitch in the third after her fly ball was dropped.
Grobe paced the Dragons offensively by going 2-for-3, and followed her two errors with a remarkable diving catch of an infield pop after pouncing from behind the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.