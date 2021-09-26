Knights secure 3 quality wins at SEMO showcase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington softball lineup was clicking bright and early, setting the tone for a stellar Saturday at the SEMO Showcase.
Alayna Resinger finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two doubles in the first of three contests, and senior Courtney Swink threw a five-inning no-hitter against Webster Groves.
Farmington scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second to easily prevail 14-2. Angelia Davis supplied the power with a three-run homer, her first of two on the day.
Shelby Bowling went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Elly Robbins tripled with two RBI in a game that began at 8 a.m. Abby Robbins stole three bases, stole three runs and was 1-for-1 with two walks.
Swink struck out seven and walked four while allowing just two unearned runs. She equaled Abbie Miller at 1-for-1 offensively, while Jayden Tucker singled and scored.
The Knights returned action Saturday afternoon with a marquee 7-2 triumph over Rolla, which is ranked sixth in the Class 4 state poll.
Elly Robbins scattered five hits and fanned three over seven innings for the win. She also contributed three RBI while going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Jayce Jarvis tripled in a 3-for-4 effort for Farmington, which netted three runs in the second inning and eventually led 5-0 midway through the fifth.
Bowling finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Tucker added two singles plus an RBI as the Knights compiled 12 hits overall.
McKennah Wallace and Swink each reached base twice on a single and walk.
Elly Robbins and Swink shared pitching duties during the evening finale, and Farmington punctuated a 3-0 showing at the event with an 8-3 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).
Davis hammered her seventh home run of the season, and bumped her team-high RBI total to 41 with three more while going 2-for-3 with a double.
Wallace added two hits and Bowling tallied two RBI on a double and single. Farmington (21-6) utilized a four-run surge in the bottom of the fourth inning to build a 6-1 lead.
Elly Robbins threw 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed for the win. Swink yielded three hits and fanned two in 3 1/3 frames.
Swink doubled, walked twice, scored two runs and provided two RBI, while Abby Robbins included a single and sacrifice for the Knights. Resinger, Tucker and Elly Robbins also had hits.