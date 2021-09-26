Knights secure 3 quality wins at SEMO showcase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington softball lineup was clicking bright and early, setting the tone for a stellar Saturday at the SEMO Showcase.

Alayna Resinger finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two doubles in the first of three contests, and senior Courtney Swink threw a five-inning no-hitter against Webster Groves.

Farmington scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second to easily prevail 14-2. Angelia Davis supplied the power with a three-run homer, her first of two on the day.

Shelby Bowling went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Elly Robbins tripled with two RBI in a game that began at 8 a.m. Abby Robbins stole three bases, stole three runs and was 1-for-1 with two walks.

Swink struck out seven and walked four while allowing just two unearned runs. She equaled Abbie Miller at 1-for-1 offensively, while Jayden Tucker singled and scored.

The Knights returned action Saturday afternoon with a marquee 7-2 triumph over Rolla, which is ranked sixth in the Class 4 state poll.