Knights slug their way into district softball final

The junior right-hander worked around an eight-pitch walk to Brooke Witvoet and two-out single by Catherine Davis in the top of the first. She then fanned three batters in the second.

The Knights broke the contest open with five runs in the third as darkness crept over the field. The rally began when Turk walked Jayce Jarvis and Bowling back to back.

Courtney Swink looped an RBI single into shallow left-center, and Tucker made it 7-0 with a sharp RBI single to left after Alayna Resinger drove in a run on a ground out.

Robbins cleared the bases with a two-run double off the fence against reliever Valerie Greenley, and the margin became insurmountable for the third-seeded Tigers.

Catherine Davis paced Cape Central (17-12) at 2-for-3 overall. She singled and scored her team’s lone tally on a ground out by Lauren Hamby after advancing on Greenley’s hit in the fourth inning.

Although the Tigers made some solid contact against Robbins, the Farmington defense was equal to the task. Jarvis raced deep into foul territory for an excellent running catch in the third.