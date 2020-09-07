 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights softball shut out by Notre Dame
0 comments

Knights softball shut out by Notre Dame

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ainsley Burnett homered, Hailey Kutz pitched a six-inning two-hitter, and Notre Dame blanked Farmington 10-0 in SEMO Conference softball action on Monday.

The Bulldogs pounded out six extra-base hits and scored nine runs, six earned, in the first three frames against opposing hurler Abby Robbins, who entered the game with a 4-0 record.

Kutz recorded five strikeouts and allowed just four batters to reach safely. She was handed a 4-0 lead after Burnett hit a two-run shot and both Hailey Burnett and Kadi Dohogne doubled.

Dohogne finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Ainsley Burnett drove in her third run on a game-ending sacrifice fly. Halle Heuring and Caroline Lochmann provided two hits for Notre Dame (5-0, 1-0).

McKennah Wallace and Alayna Resinger notched the lone singles for Farmington (4-3, 0-1). Makenna LaChance was on base twice following a walk and hit by pitch.

Knights freshman Jayden Tucker turned a pair of double plays at shortstop behind reliever Angelia Davis, who allowed one unearned run and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News