Knights softball shut out by Notre Dame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ainsley Burnett homered, Hailey Kutz pitched a six-inning two-hitter, and Notre Dame blanked Farmington 10-0 in SEMO Conference softball action on Monday.

The Bulldogs pounded out six extra-base hits and scored nine runs, six earned, in the first three frames against opposing hurler Abby Robbins, who entered the game with a 4-0 record.

Kutz recorded five strikeouts and allowed just four batters to reach safely. She was handed a 4-0 lead after Burnett hit a two-run shot and both Hailey Burnett and Kadi Dohogne doubled.

Dohogne finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Ainsley Burnett drove in her third run on a game-ending sacrifice fly. Halle Heuring and Caroline Lochmann provided two hits for Notre Dame (5-0, 1-0).

McKennah Wallace and Alayna Resinger notched the lone singles for Farmington (4-3, 0-1). Makenna LaChance was on base twice following a walk and hit by pitch.

Knights freshman Jayden Tucker turned a pair of double plays at shortstop behind reliever Angelia Davis, who allowed one unearned run and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0