Farmington softball

Senior leadoff batter Abby Vaugh provided the only two hits for Farmington during a home loss to Notre Dame on Monday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FARMINGTON – Hailey Kutz retired 11 consecutive batters, and Notre Dame scored in all five innings on Monday to dominate the Farmington softball team 12-1.

Grace Lemons finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Bulldogs (7-1, 1-0), who produced five runs on five hits in the second inning to build a 6-0 lead.

Ainsley Burnett highlighted that rally with a sharp double to left, and Hailey Barnett drove in two more with a double for a 10-0 cushion in the fourth.

Kutz recorded eight strikeouts and got within one pitch of a shutout before Farmington courtesy runner Courtney Swink crossed the plate on a throwing error with the bases loaded.

Abby Vaugh tallied both hits for the Knights (2-3, 0-1) with singles in the first and fifth innings. Jocelyn Cunningham threw frames in defeat, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks.

Halle Heuring bolstered Notre Dame with a double, single and two RBI.

TENNIS

Mehlville 5, Farmington 4

FARMINGTON – Three leads slipped away from the Farmington girls tennis team during the singles phase against district rival Mehlville on Monday.

Madison Rick, Hailey Guliano and Mary Bullari each rallied from behind, and Gabby Kittinger added another triumph as the Panthers earned a 5-4 team victory.

Farmington (2-1) initially jumped in front following doubles action. Abigail Doty paired with Karmin Duncan to prevail 8-4, and Meghan Roberts joined Olivia Busse for an 8-0 shutout.

Doty topped Rebecca Roungon 8-5 at the No. 4 ranking, and Roberts defeated Blake Oberkramer 8-3 at No. 6 in singles wins for the Knights.

Singles Results:

1. Madison Rick (M) def. Susan Rippee, 8-4

2. Gabby Kittinger (M) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-3

3. Hailey Guliano (M) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-3

4. Abigail Doty (F) def. Rebecca Roungon, 8-5

5. Mary Bullari (M) def. Olivia Busse, 9-7

6. Meghan Roberts (F) def. Blake Oberkramer, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Rick/Kittinger (M) def. Rippee/Waddell, 8-4

2. Duncan/Doty (F) def. Guliano/Roungon, 8-4

3. Busse/Roberts (F) def. Bullari/Oberkramer, 8-0 

