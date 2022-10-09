Knights win three, drop two at Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – Farmington finished 3-2 at the Rolla softball tournament to complete its regular season after dropping two games on Saturday.

The Knights went unbeaten in pool play Friday, starting with an 11-1 victory over Cor Jesu Academy after pouncing for six runs in the first inning.

Angelia Davis finished 3-for-4 with two triples and three runs scored. Elly Robbins also tripled while going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Jayden Tucker and Jocelyn Grimes also had two hits apiece, and Abbie Miller added a two-run single. Shelby Bowling and Alayna Resinger had the other Farmington hits.

Avery Graham scattered five hits over five innings, and struck out six batters for the win.

Robbins stepped into the circle for the second contest on Friday, and likewise allowed just five hits for a six-inning shutout as the Knights topped Tolton Catholic 5-0.

Resinger paced the offense at 3-for-3 overall, and Davis had another triple among two hits. Jayce Jarvis finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double, and Tucker added a single.

Robbins tallied four strikeouts and also had a triple at the plate.

Farmington wrapped pool play by maximizing seven hits for a 9-1 triumph over Union. Four runs in the fourth inning extended an already firm 5-1 lead.

Bowling drove in two runs and matched Tucker by producing a double and single with two runs scored. Miller notched a two-run single, Jarvis walked three times and Davis singled.

Graham worked three innings and yielded one hit and three walks while fanning one before Robbins closed with two scoreless frames. Graham was 1-for-1 offensively with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sullivan halted the 11-game win streak of the Knights on Saturday morning with a 4-0 shutout in bracket play. Farmington committed three errors and mustered only two hits.

Robbins and Resinger singled in defeat. Robbins yielded four runs, two earned, and three hits while walking five and striking out two over five innings.

The tournament ended with a thud for the Knights as Rolla secured a 15-3 blowout after scoring five times in the first inning and seven in the fifth.

Farmington amassed seven hits, getting two each from Davis and Robbins. Bowling had an RBI double, Jarvis added an RBI single, and Tucker tacked on a single before crossing the plate.

Graham suffered the loss after lasting two innings, and Davis handled the last three frames in her third pitching appearance of the season.

Farmington (26-10) serves as host school for the Class 4, District 1 tournament, and will meet De Soto in the first round on Tuesday with North County against Festus to follow.