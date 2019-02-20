Try 1 month for 99¢
Koetting Brings Bat To STLCC
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Julia Koetting recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play softball at NJCAA program St. Louis Community College. Koetting achieved all-MAAA and all-district honors during her junior fall season while setting a team record in RBI. Pictured seated alongside her are parents Joseph and Jennifer Koetting. Standing (from left to right) are Ste. Genevieve Athletic Director Jeff Nix, Assistant Softball Coach Russell Toombs and Head Softball Coach Dennis Kreitler.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments