BONNE TERRE – Kennedy Kohler turned adversity into the ultimate motivator, and punctuated a determined comeback in grand fashion.
The senior infielder and pitcher for the North County softball team was recently selected to the Class 3 all-state Second Team, as announced by the MHSFCA.
Kohler watched her entire junior season transpire from the dugout after suffering a torn knee ligament.
The year-long recovery also wiped out a promising track and field season, removing a key component from the Lady Raiders’ sprint and relay events.
She responded with a fury from the leadoff spot this fall, anchoring the lineup for a 17-7 North County squad that opened on a seven-game win streak.
Kohler posted a .568 batting average with 16 runs scored, eight RBI and just one strikeout through 13 games. Further statistical information was not made available by press time.
She gives the Lady Raiders an all-state honoree for the third consecutive season after teammate Emma Becker collected back-to-back honors as a sophomore and junior.
Kohler, who shined at third base or second base when not occupying the circle, has verbally committed to Jefferson College with an expected signing date next month.
Becker joined Kohler with Class 3 all-region recognition. North County tied Farmington and Jackson for second place behind Notre Dame as newcomers to the SEMO Conference.
Becker signed officially with Division II program Lindenwood last week.
Farmington sophomore center fielder Courtney Swink was selected to the Class 4 all-region team after helping the Knights finish 18-9 overall.
Swink batted .403 and compiled six home runs with 28 RBI.
