MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Gracie Wright delivered another gritty effort from the pitching circle, and Reese Smith continued her powerful senior season at the plate for West County on Monday.

The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs trumped an initial scoring rally by familiar foe Central in the first inning, pressed onward to the Class 2, District 2 softball championship round.

Alexis Hedgcorth matched Wright by going 2-for-3, and center fielder Morgan Simily chipped in key defensive plays to bolster a 5-2 semifinal triumph for West County.

Wright recorded six strikeouts while going the distance on a six-hitter, and fielded a sharp grounder by dangerous hitter Sydney Miles to secure the outcome at Woodland High School.

Smith belted her eighth home run of the season to the opposite field with Wright aboard in the second, and West County (19-4) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve for the title on Tuesday.

Central (12-7) wasted no time applying pressure as leadoff batter Alexis Portell bunted and reached base as the incoming throw was not handled cleanly.

Miles followed with an RBI single through the middle for a 1-0 edge just two batters into the action. But the Lady Rebels missed a chance for more.

Simily backed up an errant throw as Miles stole second base, and fired on target to Smith at third for the tag and a big first out. Simily then tracked down a sharp drive by Kelsie Politte in right-center field.

The offensive fireworks likewise occurred early for the Lady Bulldogs, as Wright doubled and Jacy Tongay singled her home to greet freshman lefty McKinley Portell.

Grace Barton loaded the bases with a single after Smith walked, and Hedgcorth plugged the left-center alley for a two-run double and 3-1 advantage.

Miles helped limit the damage with a solid play after a ground ball redirected off the glove of her pitcher, and was excellent again on six total defensive chances at shortstop.

Politte returned the favor to Simily by catching her stinging line drive to the outfield in the second, but the difference increased to 5-1 when Smith cleared the fence in right.

Central switched pitchers to Alex Neff, who followed with 4 1/3 scoreless innings while yielding just two hits. But her teammates were unable to seriously chip away at their deficit.

Alexis Portell scored her second run of the game on a wild pitch after beating an infield hit and stealing second base in the third.

But Wright sat down seven consecutive batters through the middle innings, and notched two massive strikeouts after Kaydence Cosby and Khloe Dischbein ripped back-to-back singles in the sixth.

Lone senior Alexia Poppe singled in her final varsity game for Central. Ella McClanahan also had a hit, and nearly a second if not for quick reflexes and a smooth recovery by Wright in the fourth.

Ste. Genevieve 12, Scott City 6

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve began an impressive first inning with five consecutive hits, and reached the Class 2, District 2 title game Monday with a 12-6 triumph over Scott City on Monday.

Chloe Staffen finished 3-for-4 with four RBI, and leadoff batter Ava Huber provided a 3-for-5 effort with three runs scored amid arguably the most uncomfortable humidity of the season.

The contest was delayed for nearly 25 minutes after the home plate umpire began feeling ill and thirsty as Scott City was mounting a five-run scoring rally in the top of the sixth inning.

Ste. Genevieve (18-5) answered with four in the home half, and advanced to a third meeting with West County this spring for the championship on Tuesday.

Ava Greer survived the rocky sixth, and notched her seventh strikeout on the final pitch. The sophomore right-hander allowed eight hits overall.

Scott City (16-9) had its leadoff batter retired by Greer in each of the first five frames, but managed to bat around after Avarie O’Brien walked to open the sixth.

Graycie Conklin and Harley Glueck connected for two-run singles, and Summer Wagner added an RBI single once play resumed to suddenly bring the Lady Rams within 8-5.

But the defense let Scott City starter Mackenzie Lawless down from there. The bases became loaded with two outs in the Ste. Gen. sixth following two errors and an infield fly that dropped untouched.

Huber capitalized with a two-run double to right-center field, and Brynna Wehner produced her second infield hit before Staffen drove an RBI single through the left side.

Ensuing batter Mallory Wolk previously singled twice for the Dragons, and was denied another when Lawless snared her scorching line drive to the circle.

Ste. Genevieve teased a potential runaway early on. Staffen opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Alyssa Beckermann battled for nine pitches before getting a hit from the clean-up spot.

Ava Meyer added a key two-run single to make it 6-0 with two outs, and only a great catch in shallow right by O’Brien while drifting back stopped Huber from increasing the margin.

Lawless settled down to allow no runs over the next three innings, working around errors in the third and fourth, but Staffen ripped a two-run double for an 8-0 cushion in the fifth.

Greer received some defensive help when second baseman Mia Schweigert caught a liner to turn a double play in the second inning.

Huber reacted to a deflected ground ball to throw out a batter in the fourth, and Hope Schemelzle caught a deep fly ball to stop the late comeback bid.

Lawless and Wagner each finished 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Rams offensively.

Potosi 4, Salem 3

POTOSI, Mo. – Gracie Lawson crushed a pivotal two-run home run, and drove in three runs overall as top seed Potosi narrowly secured a berth in the Class 2, District 3 final.

Shannon Riddle went the distance in the circle, and survived a tense seventh inning with the tying run stranded at third base on Monday in a 4-3 triumph over Salem.

Lawson singed home Danielle King, who doubled two batters earlier, for a 1-0 lead while going 3-for-4 overall. Emily Hochstatter provided a double and RBI single for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (10-14) ultimately left 11 runners on base, three as Hochstatter fanned in the fifth inning, but advanced to face either Houston or Steelville for the title on Wednesday.

Salem faced a desperate situation down 4-1 with only three outs left, and generated three straight hits after Riddle walked No. 9 hitter Brooke Mahurin.

The Lady Trojans caught Mahurin away from third base, however, for a crucial out as singles by freshman Saylor Van Wyk and Alexis White preceded an RBI double by Reagan Dubois.

A passed ball enabled Dubois to reach third base with one out, but pitcher Ashton Bowers popped out to King at third base before Shaylee Thomas grounded out to second baseman Kallee Logsden.

Riddle totaled six strikeouts while allowing three runs on six hits. Delaney Owen tagged her for a tying solo home run in the second, and Van Wyk finished 3-for-3 plus a walk for the Lady Tigers.

Hochstatter drove in Logdsen after a single by Ava Wright extended the fourth inning. Lawson increased the 2-1 margin by connecting to deep center field once Jade Williams doubled to begin the fifth.

King reached base three times for Potosi.

Valle Catholic 12, Oak Ridge 1

ADVANCE, Mo. – Winning pitcher Abree Zipprich homered and catcher Makayla Joggerst tripled to spark a five-run outburst by Valle Catholic during the third inning on Monday.

Addi Donze drove in two runs on a double and single, and the top-seeded Lady Warriors eliminated Oak Ridge 12-1 in the Class 1, District 2 semifinal round.

Ade Weiler singled in her first two plate appearances, and Valle Catholic (16-3) established an 8-0 lead after eight consecutive batters reached safely.

Two errors proved costly for Oak Ridge, and pitcher Kinsley Bogenpohl hit three straight batters in the third inning. Five walks spelled trouble as four more crossed the plate in the fourth.

Zipprich compiled 10 strikeouts and walked three in a five-inning two-hitter. Madalyn Schemel stole two bases and scored the lone run against her on a throwing error.

The Lady Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead when Weiler scampered home on a wild pitch. She made it 3-0 in the second after Donze delivered an RBI double.

Aubrey Wolk singled, walked and was plunked while going 1-for-1, and Kelsey Blum added an RBI single as Valle Catholic moved to face Advance for the title on Tuesday.

Allison Seabaugh doubled and Bailey Brewer singled for Oak Ridge (10-7).