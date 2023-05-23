SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gracie Wright has circumvented plenty of sticky situations as a pitcher to ultimately win during a sensational varsity softball career.

But the fiery right-hander perhaps pulled her greatest escape during the top of the sixth inning on Monday, especially when considering the stakes.

Wright came back from a 3-0 count with the bases loaded to protect the most fragile lead, and helped the West County program earn its second all-time appearance in the state finals.

The Lady Bulldogs capitalized on two defensive errors by Ava, and prevailed 2-0 in the Class 2 semifinal round at Killian Softball Complex behind a two-hitter from their ace.

“We grind out games. That just what we do,” West County coach C.J. Wright said. “It feels super good. We have a chance to make school history..

Grace Barton and Alexis Hedgcorth delivered RBI hits as West County (24-3) advanced to face familiar opponent Mt. Vernon for the championship Tuesday.

Ava (19-7) twice stranded three runners in the game. Its second threat began to develop when leadoff batter Lexie Gastineau drew a walk while trailing 1-0 in the sixth.

A sacrifice bunt was followed by an intentional walk, and Sara Mendell loaded the bases when third baseman Reese Smith fielded her bunt single and had no other play.

Wright obtained an enormous second out by fanning Paris Henry, but missed on three consecutive deliveries to No. 6 hitter Lilly Honeycutt.

With no margin for error remaining, Wright was accurate on four straight pitches. Honeycutt fouled off the initial 3-2 offering before chasing a riser and coming up empty.

Wright raised her arms skyward in relief and gratitude before calmly walking to the dugout. She again struck out the side with the potential tying runs aboard in the seventh.

“I was praying so hard on the mound. You have no idea,” said Wright, whose 17 strikeouts are believed to be her career high. “You just have to buckle down. I think that playing several different sports has helped me succeed under pressure.”

Ava squandered a previous opportunity with runners at second and third and no outs in the second as Wright overpowered the next three batters.

The Lady Bulldogs likewise forced opposing hurler Hunter Strenk to work, generating three separate nine-pitch at-bats. Smith saw 23 pitches over her three plate appearances alone.

Strenk got around a leadoff walk to Smith in the second. Wright doubled with two outs in the third, but slipped on her way back to third base and was picked off by catcher Mackinley Goss.

The Lady Bears struggled defensively with multiple pop flies behind Strenk, who allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four in defeat.

West County jumped in front 1-0 after Morgan Simily hit a flare near second base that was dropped, and promptly stole second base in the fourth. She crossed the plate when Barton singled to center with a 0-2 count.

Barton provided a bonus boost from behind the plate in the top of the third inning, as a perfect throw caught Dailyn Stanifer stealing following her two-out single to right.

Strenk retired Smith on a fly ball to conclude an eight-pitch clash in the sixth, but another dropped ball along the infield enabled Barton to reach safely.

Hedgcorth sprayed a series of pitches foul before connecting for an insurance RBI double to right-center as courtesy runner Abbie Burgess raced home.

“I was in my head a lot early, but was finally able to relax,” Hedgcorth said. “I needed to get a hit and always do after I’m able to foul a million off. Now the pressure is off for tomorrow.”

“When you get that deep into a game, you have to tell yourself to settle down, trust your team and play the game. That’s what you’re here for,” she added.

History was also made for the MAAA conference with two teams reaching the final four in the same season. Valle Catholic beat Ellington 4-0 during earlier Class 1 semifinal action.

West County and Valle Catholic players watched in support of one another after splitting two tight head-to-head meetings during the regular season. After occupying the same first-base dugout, the friendly rivals later gathered for pictures on the field.

“Those were two awesome games when we played Valle,” Wright said. “Those games helped to get us ready for what we faced today. To be able to cheer each other on here is great.”

The victory also had extra meaning for Simily, Wright and Hedgcorth, who previously appeared in two state basketball final fours, but returned from Springfield with no victories.

Wright finished 2-for-3 on Monday after adding a single in the fifth inning.

“I’ve played my whole life for this moment,” she said. “To get to do this with my dad and my aunt is awesome. And Mr. [Levi] Rawson is basically like a second dad. Having him in the dugout also makes a huge difference. Everyone was here today. It’s hard to put into words what I feel.”

Lady Bulldogs left fielder Jacy Tongay sacrificed part of her body for the team when a single took a strange bounce and glanced off her face in the seventh. She managed to prevent either runner from further advancing.

Mt. Vernon topped the Lady Bulldogs 11-1 earlier this season, and beat Fair Grove 13-2 on Monday for its 28th consecutive win.