Lady Cards land all-state SS Coleman

Potosi High School senior Kennedy Coleman recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education next season at Mineral Area College. Coleman posted a .494 batting average with 39 runs scored as an all-state shortstop and leadoff hitter last spring, and helped the Lady Trojans finish third at the state tournament with a 21-2 record after winning MAAA and district titles. She also played for the conference champion Potosi tennis team last fall. Also seated, from left, are her father Corey Coleman, MAC softball head coach Dave Guemmer, and mother Shelba Coleman. Pictured standing, from left, are brother Jacob Coleman, Potosi head softball coach Tyler Beers, former head coach Amber Beers and current assistant coach Mariah Coleman.