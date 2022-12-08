Lady Cats standout Wengler to MAC

Fredericktown High School senior Emma Wengler recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated are her father Jason Wengler and mother Amanda Wengler. Standing, from left, are grandfather Jim Wengler, boyfriend Jake Gunter, grandmother Vicki Wengler, best friend Sera Tarkington, Fredericktown head softball coach Miriah Allgier, sister Miley Wengler, Mineral Area athletic director Jim Gerwitz and grandmother Brenda Mills.