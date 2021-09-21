Lady Raiders finally play close game, edge Festus

The North County infield looked tentative while obtaining a couple of important force outs, but Morgan ranged into shallow center field to calmly catch a game-ending flare.

Waller battled through 135 pitches to last the entirety, and struck out six while issuing five walks. Two of the seven runs charged against her were unearned.

Festus (6-10) partially negated the success of collecting 11 hits by committing four defensive errors at its brand new on-campus facility that officially opened less than three weeks ago.

McJunkins singled in each of her last three plate appearances after coaxing a nine-pitch walk during the second inning. Rylie Moore homered in the third for the Lady Tigers while going 2-for-4.

Madelyn Kissee fanned three batters and plunked three others while yielding five earned runs in defeat. She was among 10 runners stranded by Festus after ripping a double in the first inning.

The Lady Raiders were instantly gift-wrapped their initial run when Waller reached safely on a dropped fly ball and moved from first to third on a stolen base and errant throw.