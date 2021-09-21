Lady Raiders finally play close game, edge Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – For the North County softball team, the first 12 games this season were devoid of serious drama while approaching their conclusions.
Some late-inning pressure finally arrived on Monday when Festus put the potential tying runs in scoring position against durable right-hander Sammy Waller.
The Lady Raiders emerged from that stressful situation with a 9-7 victory to continue their impressive turnaround after posting only six wins last fall.
Senior shortstop Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and collected three RBI during one crucial drive to the right-center alley in the second inning.
Leadoff batter Zoey Cheek added two singles, and North County (9-4) maximized just six hits overall by also executing five timely sacrifices on three bunts and two fly balls.
The Lady Raiders notched their sixth victory in seven contests, and had not experienced an outcome decided by less than five runs until tangling with the Lady Tigers.
Waller carried a three-run cushion into her final inning after Morgan crossed the plate on a two-out wild pitch for insurance during the top half of the seventh.
Allison Rousseau sliced a leadoff single, and Makenzie McJunkins singled her home following a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Lexi Gaugh in the No. 9 spot.
The North County infield looked tentative while obtaining a couple of important force outs, but Morgan ranged into shallow center field to calmly catch a game-ending flare.
Waller battled through 135 pitches to last the entirety, and struck out six while issuing five walks. Two of the seven runs charged against her were unearned.
Festus (6-10) partially negated the success of collecting 11 hits by committing four defensive errors at its brand new on-campus facility that officially opened less than three weeks ago.
McJunkins singled in each of her last three plate appearances after coaxing a nine-pitch walk during the second inning. Rylie Moore homered in the third for the Lady Tigers while going 2-for-4.
Madelyn Kissee fanned three batters and plunked three others while yielding five earned runs in defeat. She was among 10 runners stranded by Festus after ripping a double in the first inning.
The Lady Raiders were instantly gift-wrapped their initial run when Waller reached safely on a dropped fly ball and moved from first to third on a stolen base and errant throw.
North County catcher Madi Pyeatt, who blocked several pitches off the artificial surface and reached back to snag a bunted ball in foul territory, made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Morgan cleared the bases during a four-run third frame after Cheek singled, Waller reached on an error and Pyeatt was hit by a pitch. Makenna Pierce put down a squeeze bunt for a 5-1 advantage.
Moore launched her solo shot in the home half, and Festus inched closer on a single by McJunkins after North County mishandled a fielder’s choice in the fourth.
Gracie Wigger atoned for her miscue and restored a 6-3 lead for the visitors by pulling an RBI double into the left-field corner after Waller reached base for the third time on a Festus error.
A booted ground ball gave the Lady Tigers a free run in the home half of the fifth, and each team tallied twice during the sixth.
Kylie Moebes slid home safely on a bunt single by Cheek, and Kiley Jones tagged up when Waller lifted a deep-enough fly ball to create an 8-4 separation.
Festus countered once again when Bailey Propst singled in Madelyn Geiler and Hunter Ellsworth scored on a subsequent wild pitch.
Rousseau went 2-for-3 plus a walk for the Lady Tigers. Kenzie Douglas singled and scored in the second when Olivia Gillam bunted for a hit amid indecision between Waller and first baseman Amy Layton.