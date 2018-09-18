BONNE TERRE – Festus capitalized on two North County errors to score three times in the top of the sixth inning, and edged North County 3-2 in a warm softball clash on Monday.
Cailey McFadden recorded 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits for the Lady Tigers (6-6), who were propelled by two hits each from Paige Perry and Tristan Foulk.
Maizie Tyree highlighted the North County offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, and was involved in several important plays at shortstop during the action.
Senior pitcher Michaela Mason did her part from the circle to keep the game scoreless through five full innings, but yielded a shallow single to Erica Fletcher on her first pitch of the sixth.
Fletcher advanced to second base on a passed ball, and was spared from a running mistake when a low throw from Tyree to third baseman Kiersdan Davis skipped away.
Two runs crossed the dish on a sharp grounder that was bobbled and thrown away. McKenna Thompson made it 3-0 with an RBI double before losing contact with second base and being tagged out.
Mason lasted six innings and allowed eight hits while striking out three. Neither starter issued a walk in the briskly-played contest.
Tyree raced home from first when a lined single by Emma Becker shot between the feet of the center fielder in the bottom of the sixth.
A leadoff double by Davis offered North County (13-5) three chances to bat as the potential tying run. McFadden answered by inducing a ground out and catching an infield.
A called strikeout solidified the outcome after Davis came home on a passed ball, giving Festus a road triumph over what could be a future district opponent.
McFadden worked around a Tyree one-out double in the first inning while retiring her next eight batters. She caught a break in the fourth to strand Tyree at third as a ground ball by Davis caromed first off the bag and then the shoulder of first baseman Morgan Green, who made the unassisted putout.
Mason rolled through her first seven batters, and outlasted leadoff hitter Abby Rickermann during an 8-pitch battle with two runners aboard in the fourth.
Tyree made an excellent pick-up and throw from deep in the hole during the second frame, then reached right to snare a blistering liner in the fourth. She drifted well into the outfield grass for an overhead grab with two more Lady Tigers on base in the fifth.
The last four spots in the North County lineup were a combined 0-for-11 with five strikeouts. Sam Payne was denied a single when Rickermann made a brilliant diving stop up the middle.
Caitlin Holt doubled with two outs in the Festus fourth, and was cut down at home plate when catcher Emma Keen retrieved a ball off her glove and tossed to a covering Mason.
Davis worked a scoreless seventh in relief for North County after surrendering a leadoff walk. The Lady Raiders returned to action after winning three of four games Saturday at the Warsaw tournament.
