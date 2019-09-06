BONNE TERRE – A North County softball offense that produced 26 runs with power surges through its first two contests had to adopt a more conservative approach on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders sacrificed twice during the sixth inning to push across the decisive run, and topped nearest rival Farmington 4-3 at home in the first of two head-to-head meetings.
Brianna Morgan drove in Emilie Morgan with a sacrifice fly after the Knights failed to obtain an out on two separate ground balls along the infield.
Kiersdan Davis won her second decision in as many days from the circle, going the distance and inducing a fly ball to right from Abby Robbins with a runner at second base on her final pitch.
Bralea McClain homered and equaled Abby Vaugh and McKenna Wallace with two hits each in defeat, as three unearned runs cost Farmington.
Jocelyn Cunningham also threw all seven innings and yielded seven hits while striking out two, but faced a deficit after a misplayed fly ball sparked a three-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Cheyenne Dickens singled to shallow left-center, and Emma Becker drove in Taizja Lawless with an RBI double to bring North County (3-0) within 2-1.
Senior catcher Emma Keen continued her strong week at the plate with a two-out, two-run single to center after collecting three hits against Poplar Bluff on Wednesday.
Keen followed that effort with three solid line drives against the Knights, but was twice denied because of diving catches by left fielder Jayden Neubauer and freshman Angelia Davis in center.
Farmington (2-2) answered with a clutch swing after losing a runner at home in the fifth. Wallace guided the tying RBI single through the left side as Vaugh touched the dish.
Emilie Morgan beat an infield hit in the sixth as the opposing defense charged too slowly. A low throw to first base was missed moments later, enabling Jill Wruck to reach safely on her bunt.
Lawless singled to help load the bases after Brianna Morgan put the home team ahead, but Cunningham retired both Dickens and Becker to avert further damage.
Kiersdan Davis, who fanned four and walked none while surrendering eight hits, worked around a one-out single by Angelia Davis in the seventh.
Vaugh followed with a sacrifice attempt, but was ruled out of the batter’s box when the ball contacted her left knee. Farmington head coach Bryan Wallen correctly argued to the call to no avail.
Leadoff batter Kennedy Kohler singled in the opening frame, and reached base three times overall for North County, which prevailed despite stranding eight runners.
McClain slammed a high delivery the opposite way to left-center with two outs in the second inning, handing Farmington a 2-0 lead after Neubauer singled and stole a base.
But the middle three spots in the Knights’ lineup were a combined 0-for-9. A rematch between the new SEMO Conference members is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Farmington.
