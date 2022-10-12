Lady Raiders strand nine in sinking one-run defeat

BONNE TERRE – Strong pitching from Sammy Waller coupled with a lack of run support. The North County softball team has watched that scene unfold several times over the past six weeks.

The junior right-hander battled through a couple of wild stretches to throw a two-hitter on Tuesday night, but could not rescue the Lady Raiders from a first-round district exit.

North County stranded nine runners on base, and Festus used superb defense on the left side of its infield to prevail 3-2 in the Class 4, District 1 tournament.

Madelyn Kissee scattered seven hits and picked up two strikeouts while going the distance, and worked around a leadoff single by Waller in the top of the seventh inning.

Second baseman Madelyn Geiler fielded a ground ball up the middle, and retired catcher Madi Pyeatt for the final out as Festus (10-17) advanced to face top seed Farmington on Thursday.

North County (8-15) dropped to 0-5 in games decided by one run, but not before mounting a credible threat with the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the sixth.

Makenna Pierce walloped a leadoff double to left-center field, and advanced on a passed ball before next batter Kylie Moebes walked to place runners at the corners.

With the Lady Raiders trailing 3-1, Autumn Bullock lifted a deep sacrifice fly that center fielder Anna Arman tracked down a few steps from the flexible fence.

A bunt by Gracie Wigger moved Moebes to second base, but Kissee snared a ground ball by leadoff batter Zoey Cheek to escape with the lead intact.

The Lady Tigers picked up a crucial unearned run once Alexis Gauch reached safely on an error in the fourth. Pinch-runner Paige Pikey stole second ahead of two wild pitches.

Waller was otherwise superb in another narrow defeat. After allowing two singles and two walks in the second frame, she went on to retire 13 of her final 15 batters faced.

But Festus turned those hits by Olivia Kearns and Gauch into an eventual 2-0 lead, as Olivia Gilliam drew a bases-loaded walk and Kissee added an RBI fielder’s choice.

Waller averted further damage by catching a pop fly near the first-base line, and momentum began to shift the way of North County in the top of the third.

Wigger got aboard when a throw was dropped at first base, then was sent back to third base amid some controversy when Waller sliced a ground-rule double into the right-field corner.

Lady Raiders coach Steve Elam argued the call, but umpires were steadfast that the ball was not touched before sneaking under the fence. Wigger soon crossed the plate on Raegan Pierce’s RBI single.

Another strange play occurred after Amy Layton was grazed by an inside offering to load the bases. An infield fly from Pyeatt became an automatic out before being dropped as three players converged.

Kissee then kept the margin at 2-1 when Makenna Pierce grounded out. She battled through another brewing mess after Waller singled again to highlight a 3-for-4 performance.

Layton singled with two outs after Arman drifted back to reel in a deep drive, but a looping liner to by Pyeatt was smoothly handled.

Raegan Pierce, a freshman standout at shortstop, was 2-for-4 overall. She grounded out and Layton popped out on the first pitch of their respective plate appearances in the seventh.

Festus third baseman Rylie Moore displayed a powerful throwing arm while perfect on seven total defensive chances, including a couple of bunts that required her to charge.

Waller tallied six strikeouts over six innings.