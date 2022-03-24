Lady Rebels bring power as Kelly pitches 1-hitter

STE. GENEVIEVE – With only two seniors and two juniors included on the current varsity roster, the Central softball team is relying on promising youth to bolster the offense.

Sophomore outfielder Kelsie Politte and freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby supplied some power on Wednesday, launching home runs to back another gem by ace pitcher Allie Kelly.

Alexia Poppe matched Cosby by finishing 2-for-3, and Kelly threw a 1-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Lady Rebels notched a 6-0 conference victory over Ste. Genevieve.

The location of the contest switched to Leon’s Field due to soggy conditions on the natural surface at Park Hills Sports Complex, but Central (3-2, 2-0) handled the change with spotless defense.

Kelly worked around four walks in the shutout, and came within three outs of duplicating her seven-inning no-hitter at the same venue from last April.

Senior center fielder Izzy Basler spoiled that bid with a chopper off the hard turf that bounded past third base for a leadoff double. She was stranded as Kelly closed the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

Ste. Genevieve (2-2, 1-1) countered in the circle with freshman right-hander Ava Greer, who responded well after Politte hammered her second pitch over the left-field wall.

After Kelly walked and stole second base, freshman shortstop Ava Huber tagged her out after fielding a ground ball and threw across to complete a double play.

Greer went the distance with five strikeouts and eight hits allowed in the loss. Three errors caused three of the six runs scored against her to become unearned.

Central grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third after Alexis Portell bunted for a hit and scored all the way from first base as a fielder’s choice throw got past the second baseman.

Cosby connected in the fourth with a solo blast that rattled the scoreboard in left-center field, and later contributed a single toward a three-run rally in the fifth.

Kelly fanned five of her first six batters faced, and retired the first 10 Dragons after Portell caught two separate pop flies at second base in the top of the third.

Ste. Genevieve generated two base runners in the fourth on walks to Madeleine Terry and Basler, but Hope Schmelzle lined out softly to first baseman Taylor Marler.

Third baseman Ella McClanahan helped Kelly get through the sixth without yielding her initial hit, first charging a bunt then stabbing the ensuing ground ball to her left.

Kelly sparked the Lady Rebels in the fifth with a ripped single that skipped off the left fielder. A second miscue during the frame on a dropped throw to first made it 4-0.

Poppe capped the scoring by driving a two-RBI single through the left side with the bases loaded.

Sydney Miles singled sharply for the Lady Rebels, but was caught stealing on a strong throw by freshman catcher Chloe Staffen and sweeping tag by Huber in the fourth.

Central travels next to Illinois on Saturday for two games against Belleville West and Triad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.