Lady Rebels ride power surge to state final four

HOUSTON, Mo. – Central senior first baseman Taylor Marler and freshman shortstop Sydney Miles expressed common elation regarding an imminent upgrade in transportation.

After navigating winding roads for more than two hours in a customary yellow bus Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Rebels are heading back to the Class 2 state softball final four in style.

Central blasted four home runs among nine total extra-base hits in an offensive ambush to dismantle Houston 18-3 as their quarterfinal clash was settled unusually early.

“To be honest, I’m looking forward to the charter bus,” Miles said. “I really want to ride on that bus, just enjoy the whole experience and hang out with my best friends.”

Senior standout Allie Kelly continued her string of excellent starts from the pitching circle, and several players on the roster enjoyed robust performances at the plate.

Miles, Kelly and Marler sent drives well beyond the fence within a span of four batters during the third inning, and freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby added a two-run shot in the fifth.

Central (17-6) notched its eighth consecutive victory overall, and will face reigning state champion Skyline (21-4) on Monday morning at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo.

“A lot of people would expect you to say the game, and obviously, I’m really excited to play softball. But I’m really excited for the bus ride up there to hang out and bond with my team,” Marler said.

Houston (18-6) entered the week riding a sizzling streak of 10 victories in 11 games, but never appeared comfortable on its home field until the outcome was already certain.

Kelly compiled 12 strikeouts while allowing five hits over five innings, and was on the verge of a third straight postseason shutout after beating West County and Ste. Genevieve 6-0 in district play.

Mali Brookshire snapped her stretch of 18 1/3 scoreless frames throughout the playoffs with a three-run home run to center field after junior pitcher Aliyah Walker singled and Karlee Curtis Walked.

The celebration was somewhat tempered by the Lady Rebels following back-to-back closing strikeouts by Kelly. Their bats had already made plenty of noise against Walker.

Marler broke out mightily at 3-for-4 with five RBI and nine total bases on a double, triple and home run. Miles and Kelly were each a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs scored.

“The home run felt great. I haven’t hit one since the beginning of the season, and I was just hoping that it would land somewhere,” Marler said. “I’ve been in a little bit of a slump. But after a couple of hitting lessons, it has started to come back.”

Three freshmen delivered again atop the lineup for third-year coach Taylor Geile. Leadoff batter Alexis Portell lashed an opposite-field triple that rattled around the corner to begin the contest with a flourish.

Cosby brought in Portell with a ground ball, and Kelly singled home Miles before scampering around third base on an errant throw for a 3-0 lead.

Walker battled admirably through the duration, and could have worked a clean second frame if not for a bobble that allowed Jaycee McMillian to reach safely.

Portell capitalized with an RBI single, and the rally quickly spiraled downward against the Tigers as six unearned runs crossed the dish with two outs.

Miles and Cosby extended it with singles, and Kelly drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Marler, whose slicing three-run double to right field bumped the advantage to 8-0.

“We didn’t know much about her. We had only seen snippets of footage from their game against Ava in the district championship,” Marler said. “But I think we had an idea of what we were going against, and it helped to prepare us for today.”

Houston failed to cash in after Mackenzie Bryan singled and Maddi Reed doubled with one out in the second. Kelly fanned the next two batters, then escaped a bases-loaded dilemma in the third.

By that juncture, Central was flirting with a potential three-inning, 15-run rule conclusion. Ella McClanahan singled and stole second before the Lady Rebels shifted their attack to the long ball.

Miles endured some frustration in recent games when several line drives found the gloves of opposing defenders. She faced no such resistance on a two-run bullet over the right-field fence.

“I used my new bat today, so I didn’t know if it would be really hot,” she said with a smile. “But it went far and felt really good.”

Cosby followed with a single before seniors Kelly and Marler shined again with back-to-back home runs that easily carried away for a 14-0 cushion.

Walker responded by throwing a 1-2-3 fourth that included two pinch-hitters, but the rout resumed in the fifth as Cosby belted a two-run shot.

Kelly doubled ahead of an RBI triple by Marler, and Kelsie Politte made it 18-0 with an RBI ground out. Central stranded only three runners on the day, and was an impeccable 9-of-15 with runners in scoring position.

Alexia Poppe had an RBI single for the Lady Rebels, who finished second with five all-state players in 2018. Although the current club features five active freshmen and three sophomores, the objective is to do one better.

“Since we won our district, we have been chanting ‘White banner! White banner!’ We want to put one in our fieldhouse.” Marler said.

Reed finished 2-for-3 to pace Houston, and Curtis made a nice leaping catch in deep right-center to deny the visitors of yet another extra-base knock.

While posing for postgame photos near their dugout, Central players displayed a sign in tribute to popular local umpire Don Simms, who died on Saturday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.