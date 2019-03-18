LEADWOOD – Chloe Coppedge connected for a key two-run single to left field, increasing a 2-0 Central lead with two outs in the third inning on Monday.
The Lady Rebels answered a West County challenge by adding three runs in the seventh, and secured a 7-3 road victory.
Jess Hulsey reached earlier in the third on an infield single, then stole second and scored when an error put Allie Kelly aboard.
Maddie Manion walked after Kelly stole second, and followed with a two-out single to load the bases for Coppedge to deliver a 4-0 advantage.
Kelly was dominant in the circle through four innings for Central. Her lone hit allowed during that stretch was erased by a double play in second.
She went on to retire the next six batters before running into trouble in the fifth. She recorded five strikeouts and gave up three hits overall. Taylor Marler relieved for a six-out save with no hits allowed.
Marler was 2-for-4 with four RBI to pace the Lady Rebels. McDowell singled twice with an RBI, while Coppedge finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.
All three Central (3-1) runs in the seventh inning came with two outs. Kelly launched a deep double off the base of the left-center field wall. A
Manion walked, and both runners crossed the plate on a Marler double off the wall for a 6-3 margin. McDowell added an RBI single from there.
West County (0-1) gathered its three runs in the fifth inning. Kaelin Hedgcorth worked a leadoff walk, then moved into scoring position when Halyee Watson singled.
Claire Stevens drove in Hedgcorth with a single to left field, and Watson scored on a wild pitch.
Chloe Young also walked before stealing second, and Stevens broke from third on the throw to score for a 4-3 game.
Ivy Meinershagen pitched all seven innings for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out six, and allowed seven runs on nine hits.
Watson led all West County hitters by going 2-for-3. Claire Stevens singled and scored a run while adding an RBI.
Manion doubled to give Central a 1-0 lead after Hulsey walked in the opening frame.
Central plays in Kingston, while West County plays in Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday.
