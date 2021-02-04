Litton to deliver for Missouri Baptist

Potosi High School senior Sydney Litton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University, a NAIA program located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Litton was named a Second Team all-state pitcher as a sophomore after posting a 6-1 record and 1.34 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 47 innings. She helped the Lady Trojans win the final MAAA fall tournament title as a freshman, and powered them to a third-place finish in the 2019 spring state playoffs.