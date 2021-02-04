 Skip to main content
Litton to deliver for Missouri Baptist
Litton to deliver for Missouri Baptist

  Updated
Litton to deliver for Missouri Baptist
Submitted Photo, PHS Athletics

Potosi High School senior Sydney Litton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University, a NAIA program located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Litton was named a Second Team all-state pitcher as a sophomore after posting a 6-1 record and 1.34 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 47 innings. She helped the Lady Trojans win the final MAAA fall tournament title as a freshman, and powered them to a third-place finish in the 2019 spring state playoffs.

