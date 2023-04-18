STE. GENEVIEVE – Central scored eight unanswered runs and produced 16 hits Monday to beat Potosi 14-6 in the first round of the MAAA softball tournament.

Ella McClanahan finished 3-for-3 with a double, and leadoff batter Alexis Portell added three singles with three runs scored for the fourth-seeded Lady Rebels.

Central (5-3) coughed up a four-run advantage before rallying to pull away, and advanced to face Ste. Genevieve in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Potosi (4-10) scored three times in the top of the fifth on four consecutive hits by Danielle King, Jade Williams, Gracie Lawson and Lilly Bryan, including three for extra bases.

Zoey Rhea relieved Lady Rebels starter Alex Neff with no outs, and kept the contest even at 6-6 after notching back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded.

Sydney Miles regained the lead for Central with a two-run single following hits by Portell and Kelsey Politte, then crossed the plate on an RBI single from catcher Kaydence Cosby at 9-6.

Politte provided a two-run single, and Khloe Dischbein doubled in two more against reliever Shannon Riddle as five scored with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Miles was on base five straight times with two hits and three walks to pace Central. She was also perfect on five defensive chances, and started a key double play behind Neff in the second inning.

Cosby finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, and picked off a runner at second base. Dischbein ended with two hits, and Alexia Poppe chipped in an RBI single.

Rhea plunked three batters, but did not allow a run over three innings for the win. Ava Wright struck out seven and worked into the fifth inning before taking the loss.

Jade Williams ended 2-for-3 in four plate appearances, and quickly propelled Potosi ahead with a two-run homer after Emily Hochstatter opened the game with a double.

Riddle smacked an RBI triple in the third inning, and also singled in a 2-for-4 effort.

Ste. Genevieve 17, Kingston 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Chloe Staffen and Alyssa Beckermann each smashed two-run home runs, and top seeded Ste. Genevieve blanked Kingston 17-0 in the MAAA Tournament opening round on Monday.

Every player in the starting lineup contributed at least one hit for the Dragons, who scored six runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second.

Staffen finished 3-for-3 overall, and Mia Schweigert drove in three runs while equaling Beckermann at 2-for-2. Ste. Genevieve (11-4) advanced to face Central on Tuesday.

Ava Huber totaled three RBI on two hits, and Autumn Werner had a pair of RBI singles. Hope Schmelzle doubled while Maddie Terry, Mallory Wolk and Alyssa Cook singled in the victory.

The Dragons sent ace Ava Greer to the circle for eight strikeouts and three walks allowed over the three-inning duration. She worked around a bases-loaded threat in the opening frame.

Audriana Guenther picked up an infield hit when leading off the second inning for Kingston (0-9), but was picked off by Staffen. Kelsey Courtway sustained the pitching loss.

West County 15, Arcadia Valley 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Gracie Wright pitched a four-inning no-hitter, and finished 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate on Monday to lead third-seeded West County past Arcadia Valley 15-0 and into the MAAA tournament semifinals.

Morgan Simily capped her 4-for-4 game with a triple following a pair of doubles, and scored her third run on the final pitch as the Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Valle Catholic on Tuesday.

Wright retired her first 10 batters in succession, and allowed only a one-out walk to Breanna Ivester in the fourth inning while striking out eight overall.

The Lady Tigers countered in the circle with senior and converted shortstop Katelyn Strange, who navigated the opening frame after catcher Lily Pursley caught Wright stealing.

West County (11-3) broke through with a fury in the second, however, as a two-run double by Lacey LaMarr and two-RBI single from Alexis Hedgcorth powered their team to an 8-0 lead.

Grace Barton began the rally with a single, and later added a sacrifice fly while Riley Kawelaske notched an RBI single and previously reached on an error.

Singles by Wright and Simily spurred a six-run third inning ahead of five consecutive hits from Barton, Kawelaske, LaMarr, Natalie Womack and Wright.

Womack finished with two singles, and Hannah Phipps had an RBI off the bench for the Lady Bulldogs.

Arcadia Valley (5-8) moved into a consolation bracket matchup with Bismarck.

Valle Catholic 17, Bismarck 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Makayla Joggerst, Macy Wolk and Abree Zipprich each finished 3-for-5 offensively, and Valle Catholic beat Bismarck 17-7 in the MAAA tournament first round on Monday.

The second-seeded Lady Warriors scored nine unanswered runs, including six in the bottom of the sixth inning, and advanced to face West County next.

Addi Donze picked up the win after allowing seven runs on five hits and nine walks while striking out three over the first four innings. Zipprich followed with two scoreless frames for the save.

Wolk and Joggerst connected for RBI triples as Valle Catholic (9-2) erased a couple of early deficits to establish a 7-4 advantage through two innings.

Bismarck (2-7) pulled to within 8-7 in the fourth after pitcher Ashley Hawkins circled the bases on a misplay in the outfield and Kinsey Hubbs delivered an RBI single.

A sacrifice fly from Aubrey Wolk and RBI single by Kelsey Blum quickly restored a three-run edge for the Lady Warriors. Macy Wolk ended the contest with an RBI double two innings later.

Emily Flieg finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and Blum was 2-for-3 with an RBI triple. Aubrey Wolk doubled and drove in three runs. Zipprich scored four times.

Ade Weiler and Zipprich each circled the bases on miscues by the Lady Indians.

Hawkins struck out eight, walked six and yielded 14 hits in a durable complete game, and was a flawless 3-for-3 plus an RBI with the bat.

Morgan Randazzo reached base for straight times on a single and three walks. Alyssa Brake singled and scored to give Bismarck an early 2-0 lead