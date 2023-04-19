STE. GENEVIEVE – A shaky predicament brought out the competitive fire in Gracie Wright, and the senior pitched West County in the championship round of the MAAA softball tournament.

Valle Catholic loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth inning, but Wright responded with two massive strikeouts as the Lady Bulldogs preserved a 1-0 shutout on Tuesday evening.

Reese Smith drove in the lone run of the game in the first inning, and a riveting duel between Wright and sophomore standout Abree Zipprich ensued for the remainder.

Wright compiled 11 strikeouts after having none through two frames, and twirled a three-hitter as West County (12-3) advanced to face Ste. Genevieve for the title on Wednesday.

Ade Weiler finished 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot for Valle Catholic (9-3). She singled and was joined on base when Wright plunked Zipprich and walked Makayla Joggerst.

An infield fly brought Wright closer to escaping the jam, and she fanned the next four batters. The Lady Warriors also lost a key runner along the base paths in the third inning.

Zipprich was likewise tremendous in defeat with 12 strikeouts as West County managed only two hits and three walks against her.

Morgan Simily reached base on a two-out third strike that rolled away, and promptly stole second base before Smith sent a single through the middle.

Wright singled in the fifth inning and reached on an error in the seventh, but the Lady Bulldogs could not secure a coveted insurance run.

Senior Macy Wolk gave Valle Catholic a hit in the fourth inning. The bottom five spots in the batting order were a combined 0-for-14.

The Lady Warriors fell into a third-place meeting with Central.

Ste. Genevieve 8. Central 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Alyssa Beckermann delivered a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to save top-seeded Ste. Genevieve from a semifinal stumble in the MAAA Tournament.

Ava Greer threw 131 pitches and induced a final fly ball to left fielder Brynna Wehner with the tying run stationed at third base as the Dragons edged Central 8-7 in a wild one Tuesday.

Beckermann was 3-for-3 plus a walk for three RBI overall. Next batter Hope Schmelzle provided a double and single as Ste. Genevieve (12-4) moved on to face West County in the title game.

Central (5-4) was defiant until its last swing, even after a promising 6-5 edge slipped away in the previous frame. Jaycee McMillian doubled with two outs to extend the game as Khloe Dischbein scored.

McMilliian was held at third base when Kelsie Politte singled to center, and Alexia Poppe made solid contact while being retired to seal the outcome.

Central shortstop Sydney Miles caught a line drive to turn a crucial double play in the fifth, as the fourth-seeded Lady Rebels temporarily preserved a one-run advantage.

But No. 9 batter Autumn Werner was safe on an error to begin the bottom of the sixth, and the Dragons capitalized. Wehner singled and so did Maddie Terry to load the bases.

Alex Neff, who relieved Miles in the third, got a big second out, but Mallory Wolk came through with a tying single before Beckermann drove in two more.

Greer was spotted an early 4-1 lead before encountering danger when Central batted around in the fifth. She totaled eight strikeouts while yielding 12 hits.

Politte was moved down from second to eighth in the Central order, and responded by going 4-for-4 with four stolen bases. Her infield hit triggered a comeback by her club.

Miles ripped an RBI double after Alexis Portell was safe on an error, and Zoey Rhea propelled the Lady Rebels to a 5-4 lead on a two-run single to left.

Schmelzle evened the contest with an RBI single in the home half, but Miles put Central ahead again while completing her 3-for-3 performance.

Miles was called upon for a rare pitching start, and issued six walks over two innings. Ava Huber singled and scored in the first, and Chloe Staffen connected for a two-RBI double in the second.

Dischbein, Portell and Poppe each had a single and RBI for Central.

Bismarck 13, Arcadia Valley 6

POTOSI – Seniors Hayley Williams and Janson King were among four Bismarck players to launch home runs Tuesday during a 13-6 victory over Arcadia Valley in the MAAA Tournament.

Alyssa Brake connected twice, and Ashley Hawkins also went deep as Bismarck (3-7) advanced in the consolation bracket to meet Potosi for fifth place.

The Lady Indians never trailed after scoring three runs in the first inning. The lead reached 8-1 before the Lady Tigers answered with two urn in the home half of the fifth.

Hawkins finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, and pitched a complete game for the win. The freshman struck out nine and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and five walks.

Williams was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Karlee Fisher singled twice for Bismarck. Both home runs by Brake were solo drives.

Kaydence Whited threw the first 4 2/3 innings, and yielded six runs on six hits while fanning four in defeat. She paced Arcadia Valley (5-9) at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Katelyn Strange singled twice while Elena Lara doubled. Skylar Romines and Lily Pursley added hits for the Lady Tigers, who will face Kingston for seventh.

Halie Dickey and Kinsey Hubbs chipped in RBI hits for the Lady Indians.

Potosi (5-10) rolled past Kingston 17-2 in the previous consolation game. No other details were made available.