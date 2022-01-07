Marler bolsters Jefferson softball

Central High School senior Taylor Marler recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Marler earned all-MAAA, all-district and all-region honors last spring as a pitcher and first baseman, helping the Lady Rebels finish 22-4 with a conference tournament title. She posted a 6-0 record and 2.27 ERA from the circle while batting .387 with 29 RBI and 28 runs scored as a junior. Also seated are her parents Kathy and Jeremy Marler. Standing, from left, are her brother Mason Marler, Central head softball coach Taylor Geile, and Perryville Stars club coaches Kris Tucker and Jeff Bowling.