 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marler bolsters Jefferson softball

  • Updated
  • 0
Marler bolsters Jefferson softball
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Taylor Marler recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Marler earned all-MAAA, all-district and all-region honors last spring as a pitcher and first baseman, helping the Lady Rebels finish 22-4 with a conference tournament title. She posted a 6-0 record and 2.27 ERA from the circle while batting .387 with 29 RBI and 28 runs scored as a junior. Also seated are her parents Kathy and Jeremy Marler. Standing, from left, are her brother Mason Marler, Central head softball coach Taylor Geile, and Perryville Stars club coaches Kris Tucker and Jeff Bowling.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News