Abbie Mendenhall Signing
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Abbie Mendenhall signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in physical therapy. Utilized mostly as an outfielder last spring for the Lady Rebels, who were 17-6 overall, Mendenhall has been recruited to pitch for Mineral Area. Also seated are her father Jason Mendenhall and mother Jaime Mendenhall. Standing, from left, are Central head softball coach Taylor Friend, step-sister Savannah Scheldberg, step-mother Amy Mendenhall, grandmother Ruth Mendenhall, former Central head softball coach Bryan Wallen, grandmother Karen Wester and Mineral Area head softball coach Dave Guemmer.

