Monday Roundup: Waller’s big triple lifts Lady Raiders

SIKESTON, Mo. – Sophomore Sammy Waller pitched a complete game and helped propel the North County softball team to a 6-5 conference victory over Sikeston on Monday.
Her two-out, two-run triple put the Lady Raiders ahead to stay in the sixth inning. She then protected the lead while scattering five hits plus five walks and striking out three on 132 pitches.
Emilie Morgan continued her scorching tear at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI after driving in 10 runs on 9-of-15 overall in four games last week.
Zoey Cheek also collected three hits with two runs scored while Makenna Pierce and Madi Pyeatt each added one single for North County (12-9, 4-3).
The contest was tied 3-3 following an eventful first inning.
Hailey Cantrell had two hits and two RBI for Sikeston. Nayla Bonner notched eight strikeouts over seven frames in defeat.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 5, Rockwood Summit 4
FARMINGTON – Rockwood Summit came within two points of pulling a bracket upset over No. 2 seed Farmington in Class 2, District 1 girls tennis tournament action on Monday evening.
The Knights narrowly avoided a doubles shutout, then trailed by two victories before taking the final three singles matches on the courts to survive 5-4 at home.
Senior Allie Gowen secured the clinching No. 2 singles win 1-6, 7-5, 12-10 after outlasting Sahithi Jilikara in a riveting super tiebreaker that required extra points to decide the team outcome.
Diep Phan, Abigail Thurman and Kayla Miller locked down the lower half of the singles card by notching straight-set triumphs as Farmington (11-4) advanced to host Cape Central on Tuesday.
MacKenzie McAllister played alongside Thurman at No. 3 doubles to secured a narrow tiebreaker by three points and avoid a potential 3-0 team deficit.
Singles Results:
1. Kalyan Ramesh (RS) def. Kate Busenbark 6-2, 6-1
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Sahithi Jilikara 1-6, 7-5, 12-10
3. Mara Mace (RS) def. Helen Griffin 6-3, 6-1
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Taya Abraham 6-2, 6-4
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Audrey Davault 7-5, 6-4
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Allison Roberts 6-4, 6-3
Doubles Results:
1. Ramesh/Jilikara (RS) def. Busenbark/Gowen 8-6
2. Mace/Abraham (RS) def. Griffin/Phan 8-0
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Davault/Roberts 9-8 (4)
Fredericktown 5, Arcadia Valley 4
FREDERICKTOWN – Sydney Bell and Emiley Geen posted straight-set victories in singles action to help Fredericktown edge Arcadia Valley in the Class 1, District 2 opening round on Monday.
Lucy Pham got past Maggie Newstead-Adams in a super tiebreaker, and paired with Clara Basden for a No. 3 doubles triumph via standard tiebreaker following 16 games.
Bell and Geen earned an 8-3 doubles win as Fredericktown (3-11) advanced to face top seed North County on Tuesday.
Alyssa Glanzer, Abigail Misselhorn and Madeline Coles each prevailed in abbreviated third set tiebreaks to give Arcadia Valley (2-12) an even singles split.
Elena Lara joined two-time winner Glanzer for an 8-6 result at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
Ste. Genevieve 197, Cape Central 217
STE. GENEVIEVE – Regean Naeger carded a personal best round of 46 on Monday to lead the host team to victory at Ste. Genevieve Country Club.
Ste. Genevieve scored a collective 197 compared to 217 by Cape Central in a tri-match that also featured less than the required four players needed for a Farmington team score.