Monday Roundup: Waller’s big triple lifts Lady Raiders

SIKESTON, Mo. – Sophomore Sammy Waller pitched a complete game and helped propel the North County softball team to a 6-5 conference victory over Sikeston on Monday.

Her two-out, two-run triple put the Lady Raiders ahead to stay in the sixth inning. She then protected the lead while scattering five hits plus five walks and striking out three on 132 pitches.

Emilie Morgan continued her scorching tear at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI after driving in 10 runs on 9-of-15 overall in four games last week.

Zoey Cheek also collected three hits with two runs scored while Makenna Pierce and Madi Pyeatt each added one single for North County (12-9, 4-3).

The contest was tied 3-3 following an eventful first inning.

Hailey Cantrell had two hits and two RBI for Sikeston. Nayla Bonner notched eight strikeouts over seven frames in defeat.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Rockwood Summit 4