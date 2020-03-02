Morgan Moving Forward With MAC

North County High School Brianna Morgan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball next season and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Morgan shared time between the infield and pitching circle for the Lady Raiders, who finished 17-7 last fall while tying for second place in the SEMO Conference. Also seated, from left are her sister Emilee Morgan, mother Jamie Morgan and father Brandon Morgan. Pictured standing are North County head softball coach Steve Elam and Mineral Area head softball coach Dave Guemmer.