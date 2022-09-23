North County offense pounces early to defeat Fredericktown

BONNE TERRE – North County pitcher Sammy Waller was spotted a four-run cushion in the first inning, then put her defense to work on Thursday.

The junior right-hander worked around three late errors after several solid plays were made, and the Lady Raiders prevailed 7-3 for their second win this season over Fredericktown.

Amy Layton and Madi Pyeatt each finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Makenna Pierce singled twice as North County (5-11) bounced back from a rough 12-0 shutout loss to Hillsboro.

Waller returned to the circle following a rare break Wednesday, and scattered seven hits for the win while allowing one earned run and four walks.

Both starting hurlers notched just one strikeout while going the distance. The Lady Raiders capitalized when sophomore Calie Allgier began her outing with consecutive walks.

Raegan Pierce bunted Zoey Cheek and Waller into scoring position, and Layton delivered an ensuing two-run double to deep center field.

Pyeatt singled and stole second to draw an errant throw, and Kylie Moebes made it 4-0 with a two-out single. Autumn Bullock threatened to increase the lead with a double to left-center, but strong throws from Braelynn Sarakas and shortstop Emma Wengler cut down Moebes at the plate.

Fredericktown (7-11) was denied an initial lead when Moebes tracked down a long fly ball from Laynee King near the line in the top of the first inning, and ultimately stranded 10 runners on base.

The Lady Blackcats were saddled with four defensive miscues, including two on the same play after a slick stop by third baseman Allie Bloom began the bottom of the third inning.

A force out was salvaged when a shallow fly ball landed untouched in center field, but miscommunication between Allgier and catcher Abby Kinkead later resulted in a dropped infield fly and wild throw past third base.

Allgier limited the damage by inducing a soft roller with the bases loaded, and closed the contest by retiring her final seven batters in succession.

But North County turned four straight hits by Raegan Pierce, Layton, Pyeatt and Makenna Pierce at the outset of the fourth frame into two insurance runs for a 7-0 margin.

Layton nearly secured her third hit while leading off the home half of the sixth, but left fielder Faith Kinkead rushed forward to snare a sinking liner near her shoe tops.

Fredericktown squandered a leadoff single by No. 9 batter Becca Mangold and one-out walk to Wengler in the third inning.

Waller issued a pair of two-out free passes in the fourth, but fielded her position on a slow tapper to maintain a shutout bid as Mangold chased the first pitch of her ensuing at-bat.

Bloom helped the Lady Blackcats finally score on a flare to right field after Allgier ripped a two-out double into the left-field corner.

That fifth inning could have been far more productive if not for two excellent catches. Makenna Pierce reeled in a shallow fly, and third baseman Gracie Wigger handled a sizzling liner.

Wigger skipped a rushed throw to the dugout after making another nice stop, and Fredericktown mounted its strongest rally of the game in the sixth.

The potential tying run reached the on-deck circle after Sadie Gibson drilled a two-RBI single with two outs, but Allgier grounded out to second baseman Addi Goggin.

Wengler powered the Lady Blackcats by going 2-for-3 with a walk, and Abby Kinkead singled in the sixth before courtesy runner Peighton Dulaney crossed the plate.

Pyeatt showed aggression out of the batter’s box on her hustling double, and reacted quickly to locate a pop fly behind the plate for a key defensive putout.

The consistent contact by both lineup enabled the game to span just 1 hour, 24 minutes in duration.

Cheek and Wigger notched back-to-back singles in the second inning for the Lady Raiders, whose home clash with East Carter on Friday caps a stretch of five games in five days.