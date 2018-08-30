FARMINGTON – The North County and Farmington softball teams have no conference title to compete for this fall. They aren’t even assigned to the same Class 3 district.
But one fact certainly remains constant amid a changing local high school landscape for the sport; the county rivals still relish the chance to compete against one another.
The latest showdown featured three ties and plenty of dramatic moments, and was stamped by the most powerful bat the Lady Raiders have to offer.
Junior center fielder Emma Becker crushed the first pitch of the ninth inning for a booming opposite-field home run, and North County answered a clutch Farmington comeback to prevail 7-5 on the road.
Emma Keen also homered while going 2-for-4 overall for North County (5-1), and scored her third run of the game on a two-out RBI single by Brianna Morgan for insurance.
Michaela Mason retired six of her seven batters faced to earn the win after starter Kiersdan Davis came within one strike of putting the Knights away in the seventh.
Farmington (1-1) emerged from a 5-3 deficit when two-out singles by Jocelyn Cunningham and pinch-hitter Mckennah Wallace extended the action.
Freshman pitcher Abby Robbins followed a drive down the line-field line that rolled into the corner for a crucial two-run triple. An ensuing fly out sent the game into extra innings.
Robbins went the distance from the circle in defeat, allowing 11 hits and striking out seven following a brilliant 2-hitter during her varsity debut against Festus on Tuesday.
But the Lady Raiders made her work from the outset. Maizie Tyree opened the game with a double that glanced off a glove in deep left field.
Robbins won an eight-pitch battle against Becker, and Keen popped up after seeing 10 offerings, but not before an errant throw form the catcher enabled Tyree to cross the plate.
Farmington missed a chance to draw even when a runner was tagged out at home in the bottom of the first, but Allyson Helms scored on an error in the second to make it 1-1.
Sophia White sprinted to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run when her scorched line drive narrowly eluded a diving Becker, and the Knight enjoyed their lone lead in the third inning.
Keen answered with a blast to center in the fourth, and the tally remained 2-2 until the Lady Raiders caught a fortunate break on the base paths in the sixth.
Davis singled after Keen was grazed by a pitch to give North County two runners aboard with no outs. Roberts got the next two batters, but Jillian Wruck followed with an infield hit to the left side.
Keen rounded third base too far and was momentarily caught in a rundown. She managed to retreat safely, however, when the throw home was rushed.
Tyree made the defensive lapse prove costly, and highlighted a 2-for-4 effort when her bases-loaded single past third base brought in two runs for a 4-2 advantage.
The Lady Raiders received at least one hit from eight spots in the lineup. Sam Payne barely missed a home run of her own as left fielder Abby Vaugh made a catch with her back against the fence.
Farmington chipped closer at 4-3 during its half of the sixth as Helms singled, stole second base and touched home when Vaugh legged out an infield hit.
Davis restored a two-run edge in the North County seventh on a two-out single up the middle after Becker ripped a leadoff hit.
Knights leadoff batter Courtney Swink was 2-for-4 with a double. Her infield hit was a sharp comebacker that ricocheted off Davis’ shin in the first inning.
Davis snared a vicious liner from Makenna LaChance – who also singled twice – in the seventh before the next three Farmington hitters reached base. She fanned two and surrendered 12 hits.
Becker ended 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. The decisive home run was her third in six games this season.
Davis was 3-for-5 offensively, while Emilie Morgan doubled and Cheyanne Dickens added a bunt single for the Lady Raiders.
Kalynn Tucker singled and Roberts went 2-for-4 in defeat. Farmington stranded nine runners on base while North County left 11.
