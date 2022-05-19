Plato rallies past Valle late in Class 1 playoff

PLATO, Mo. – After Valle Catholic freshman pitcher Abree Zipprich dominated the Plato lineup through five innings on Tuesday, the last out of the sixth proved the toughest to obtain.

Three straight batters reached base with two outs and two strikes, and the host Eagles rallied for a 2-1 victory in the Class 1 spring softball quarterfinal round.

Catcher Brooklyn Atterberry made a diving catch in front of the plate to seal the outcome with a runner at second base, and Plato (18-2) advanced to face Wellington-Napoleon on Monday in Springfield, Mo.

Valle Catholic (18-6) hoped to continue its first state playoff run to the final four, and needed just one more strike to carry a 1-0 lead into the seventh.

Zipprich allowed a leadoff double to Ramsey Crews, and the Eagles were dangerously close to stranding her at third. But No. 3 batter Kaylee Copley fouled multiple deliveries away to earn a walk.

Opposing pitcher Kailey Garrett then battled through 10 pitches to coax another free pass, which loaded the bases for senior Alexis Test.

Zipprich previously overpowered Test twice, and jumped ahead 0-2 in the count. But a clutch ground ball bounded up the middle for the tying single.

Lady Warriors shortstop Ade Weiler sprawled to cut off the infield hit, likely preventing the go-ahead run from heading home. But Copley scored for the lead on a wild pitch moments later.

Valle Catholic catcher Makayla Joggerst reached second base on a strikeout that was mishandled plus a stolen base. Garrett responded to get the final three outs and preserve the victory.

Plato tallied four hits overall against Zipprich, who compiled 12 strikeouts and walked two. She fanned seven in a row after Joggerst erased a single by Carli Cook with a pick-off throw in the first inning.

Garrett totaled 11 strikeouts in a complete game two-hitter, only yielding singles to Emily Flieg and Zipprich after shutting out Crane in the district championship round last week.

Valle Catholic capitalized on an error to score first in the fourth inning. Macy Wolk reached safely on a throwing error, and move to third on a wild pitch before Joggerst made it 1-0 on a sacrifice fly.

The Lady Warriors broke a program record for wins this season, and are projected to return at least seven starters. Center fielder Mia Weiler and right McKenna Bauman graduated last week.

Ade Weiler drew the lone walk against Garrett during a fabulous 14-pitch plate appearance as the second batter of the game.

Third baseman Kelsey Blum made a charging play to retire the first hitter in the Eagles’ fourth, ahead of an ensuing single by Copley.

