Potosi entered the most recent softball season already equipped with solid pitching, a dangerous lineup and bright future with mostly underclassmen filling the roster.
The addition of incoming freshman Sami Huck only made the Lady Trojans better, and their versatility was integral in reaching the spring softball state playoffs for the first time.
They eventually placed third at the state tournament while posting an overall 21-2 record, and spent several weeks headlining the MHSFCA rankings.
Four main contributors to that success were rewarded all-state distinction as member coaches officially released their list on Wednesday evening.
The First Team includes Huck, along with sophomore teammates Kennedy Coleman and Emma Eaton, while Sydney Litton earned a Second Team nod.
Central also appeared in the state poll intermittently, and finished 17-6. Sophomore shortstop Jessica Hulsey and freshman Allie Kelly have been chosen to the all-state Second Team.
Huck notched an 8-1 record plus one save from the circle with 94 strikeouts over 61 innings. Her final ERA was 1.49 with just 13 earned runs surrendered.
She also delivered a team-high .556 batting average with 36 RBI at the plate. Among her 45 hits were 10 doubles and three triples. Huck scored 30 runs and struck out just twice in 81 at-bats.
Coleman was a potent leadoff hitter and reliable glove at shortstop. A shining six-RBI performance and first-inning home run sparked Potosi in a sectional triumph over Winona.
Her 39 runs scored were the most by any Potosi player, and .494 average ranked second. Coleman used her speed to generate four triples, and homered twice while driving in 22 overall.
Eaton matched Litton with six home runs apiece, and finished with a .479 average and 36 RBI.
Although she mostly anchored the infield at third base, a 6-0 pitching record merited a First Team utility pick. Eaton struck out three times and totaled 12 doubles while going 34-of-71.
Litton further powered the Lady Trojans with 27 RBI and 25 runs scored, but was selected all-state as a pitcher behind her 6-1 mark and 1.34 ERA. She recorded 70 strikeouts over 47 innings of work.
Hulsey stabilized an order and the middle infield for a Central club that was forced to replace most of its starters from a state runner-up squad in 2018.
She repeats as a Second Team all-state honoree after providing a .347 average that included numerous loud outs. Hulsey scored 33 runs, drove in 32 more and was perfect on 15 stolen-base attempts.
Kelly hammered opposing hurlers for a team-best .492 average that climbed to .600 with runners in scoring position. She had 27 RBI and 31 runs scored with two home runs and seven doubles among 31 hits.
Listed as a Second Team outfielder, Kelly was one of three Lady Rebels asked to pitch following a knee injury to three-time all-state player Kimmy Wallen. She went 8-3 with 55 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Class 1, Region 2
Elite performers from districts 5-8 comprise the all-region list, and Potosi landed six selections after navigating through that geographic expanse of schools in the postseason.
Center fielder Jaci Short, whose go-ahead double lifted the Lady Trojans in their placement game against Mt. Vernon, made the Second Team along with catcher and fellow sophomore Hannah Jarvis.
Coleman, Huck, Litton and Eaton earned all-state consideration through First Team all-region status, while Kelly and Hulsey did likewise for Central.
A pair of Bismarck seniors – shortstop Macy Butery and center fielder Brooklynn Fitzwater – picked up First Team all-region recognition.
Ste. Genevieve finished second in the MAAA Conference and matched a school record for victories in a season, but was snubbed from the First Team while awarded two Second Team picks.
Junior pitcher Alyssa Huber and sophomore shortstop Brittney Kreitler represent the Dragons. Central outfielder and leadoff hitter Aubree Eaton also appears on the Second Team.
Ste. Genevieve outscored Bismarck 47-3 in two meetings, and edged Central in two of three head-to-head contests this season.
Class 1, District 5
Four teams from the MAAA conference formed the Class 1, District 5 semifinal pairings, and combined for 15 of the 17 available First Team spots.
Valle Catholic junior Olivia Meyer and Central sophomore Chloe Coppedge appear among the infielders with Coleman, Hulsey and Kreitler.
Senior Grace Eftink of the Lady Warriors completed the outfield quartet along with Kelly, Eaton and Short. Jarvis is a First Team catcher and Eaton holds the utility designation for Potosi.
Freshman Taylor Marler, who shared time in the circle with teammates Kelly and Coppedge, made the crew of First Team pitchers next to Huber, Litton and Huck.
The Second Team includes designated player Millie McDowell, third baseman Maddie Manion and right fielder Becca Voyles of Central; catcher Lexi Bova, designated player Julia Koetting and outfielder Izzy Basler of Ste. Genevieve; Potosi second baseman Kylee Price and Valle Catholic pitcher Hannah Wood.
Class 1, District 6
Four players from Bismarck were chosen in Class 1, District 6 – which drafted only a First Team – after falling to Winona in the championship round.
Junior pitcher Madelynn Womack, who struck out 14 in the season-ending defeat, and first baseman Payton Cole joined Butery and Fitzwater.
St. Paul Lutheran is represented by freshman catcher Molly Clements.
