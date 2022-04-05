Potosi lineup produces for victory over Central

POTOSI – A focused approach and solid swings throughout the lineup on Monday helped propel Potosi back to the forefront of the MAAA softball conference race.

Senior pitcher Sami Huck crushed a solo home run, and was magnificent once again in the circle with 18 strikeouts as the Lady Trojans defeated first-place Central 4-1.

Gracie Lawson, who homered during the regular-season meeting last year, sparked the initial scoring rally with a double while Emily Hochstatter later provided an RBI single.

Potosi (7-3, 3-1) used the victory to create a cluster of four teams having one conference loss, joining Central (5-5, 3-1), West County and Valle Catholic, which stunned the Lady Trojans last week.

Valle Catholic capitalized on shaky bunt defense to spring a 3-2 upset over the top-ranked Lady Trojans, but a strategic adjustment by Huck prevented any chance of a similar scenario.

The star lefty bucked the conventional wisdom of working low in the strike zone by establishing a stellar rise ball from the outset. Central chased and struggled to catch up.

Huck registered a two-hitter after striking out eight during a perfect first progression through the order. She retired 16 of her first 18 batters overall.

Potosi maximized five hits with Huck going 2-for-3 in the clean-up role. The total could have been higher if not for several excellent defensive plays by the Lady Rebels.

Central senior Allie Kelly escaped first-inning danger during a clash of all-state hurlers and friendly rivals, but was not as fortunate after hitting two batters in the second.

Maggie Williams and Danielle King were grazed by inside deliveries with Lawson lining a drive to deep left field in between, bringing No. 9 batter Lily Bryan to the plate with no outs.

Bryan worked her way back from a 1-2 count to draw a pivotal bases-loaded walk, and a subsequent tapper by Chelbi Poucher was bobbled at third base for an error as Lawson scored.

Kelly averted further damage with a strikeout after right fielder Alexia Poppe caught a fly ball and unleashed an excellent throw toward catcher Kaydence Cosby for the tag and double play.

But the margin increased to 3-0 when Huck sent a laser over the fence in straight-away center leading off the third. An ensuing walk prompted a pitching change.

Taylor Marler was greeted by a long drive from Maggie Williams that center fielder Kelsie Politte raced back to corral, then proceeded to allow just one unearned run on two hits over four innings.

The Lady Rebels could not generate a prolonged response against Huck, who walked two and carried a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings.

Alexis Portell reached safely on an infield single to break it up when her jammed swing guided the ball about 15 feet in front of home plate before spinning backward.

The Lady Trojans enjoyed a 4-0 lead by that juncture, as Hochstatter and Jade Williams singled through the middle on consecutive pitches by Marler after a dropped fly ball put Bryan on second base.

Central eliminated the shutout bid when Cosby drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and scored all the way from first as a bunt by shortstop Sydney Miles was thrown away.

Miles advanced to third on the play as another flip toward the place was errant, but Huck kept her there by closing out the contest with three overpowering strikeouts in a row.

Potosi remained aggressive along the base paths late. After being hit by a pitch, Poucher hustled from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hochstatter in the sixth.

Hochstatter was held at third on an opposite-field single by Huck with two outs in the first inning, and Miles leaped to snare a dangerous line drive by freshman outfielder Lani Elder.

Kelly flared a two-out single to right in the Central sixth that narrowly eluded the glove of Elder on a dive, but not before Politte was caught stealing by Maggie Williams.

Portell owned the most remarkable defensive gem in the home half of the sixth, diving to catch the ball along the foul line after a stinging drive by Bryan glanced off Kelly’s glove at first base.

Kelly walked to snap a string of 10 straight retired by Huck before stealing second in the fourth inning.

Cosby picked off a runner to erase a leadoff walk in the Potosi fifth.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 6, Festus 3

FESTUS, Mo. – The North County boys tennis team secured a sweep of doubles action on Monday, and defeated Festus 6-3 as Peyton Cheek, Asher Stevens and Drew Christopher each won twice.

Cheek paired with Dreston Hoffman and Christopher joined Talon Colby for 8-4 results while Evan Veach and Stevens rolled to an 8-2 triumph.

The No. 1 singles contest featured Cheek in an 8-3 victory over Paige Wilkinson. Stevens and Christopher each earned 8-2 singles wins.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Paige Wilkinson, 8-3

2. Dustin Peters (F) def. Dreston Hoffman, 9-7

3. Daxton Burgett (F) def. Evan Veach, 8-3

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Makenzie McJunkins, 8-2

5. Connor Zustiak (F) def. Talon Colby, 8-6

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. McKenna Rhine, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Wilkinson/Peters, 8-4

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Burgett/Rhine, 8-2

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. McJunkins/Zustiak, 8-4

