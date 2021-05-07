Potosi secures district crown on two-out hits

POTOSI – After being overpowered and ultimately no-hit by Central ace Allie Kelly two weeks earlier, the Potosi softball lineup refused to wait around during the rematch.
The Lady Trojans strung five consecutive hits together to score four times with two outs, and rode that dramatic fifth inning back to the state playoffs on Thursday.
“The last time we played them, we didn’t go up there being very aggressive at the plate,” Potosi head coach Tyler Beers said. “We talked about our approach going into this week. She throws a lot of inside fastballs and first-pitch strikes, so we harped on jumping on that first pitch and hitting early strikes.”
Junior pitcher Sami Huck compiled 10 strikeouts while dealing an efficient four-hitter, and top-seeded Potosi topped Central 6-2 in the Class 2, District 3 championship game.
Freshman second baseman Gracie Lawson launched a tying two-run home run that shifted momentum during a battle of powerful spring programs ranked among the top three in Missouri.
Both clubs still retain multiple players with final four experience after Central finished second overall in 2018 and Potosi took third the following season.
“All year we have been telling the younger girls that we want state so bad,” Huck said. “We know what it’s like and want them to experience it, because there’s nothing like it.”
Potosi (24-3) stands one step away from indeed heading back to Springfield, and will host Forsyth for a Class 2 quarterfinal contest on Thursday.
The decisive rally began innocently enough with a bunt single by Chelbi Poucher after Kelly struck out the first two batters of the Potosi fifth.
Emily Hochstatter followed with a tiebreaking RBI double that a stiff breeze easily pushed to the fence, and Huck made it 4-2 with an ensuing single.
Lawson notched her third RBI with another solid hit, and senior catcher Hannah Jarvis capped the inning with sinking single that narrowly eluded diving center fielder Aubree Eaton.
“We watched some film and knew that she busted us inside and high,” said Jarvis, who finished 2-for-3 overall. “So we had to be smart this time and jump on that first-pitch strike.”
A four-run cushion provided more than enough support for Huck, who retired 19 of her final 22 batters faced, and began the closing seventh inning with consecutive strikeouts.
Eaton fought off a couple of tough deliveries as the last hope for the No. 1 ranked Lady Rebels with the bases empty, but flied out to left fielder Danielle King.
“We have really good veteran players who have done this before,” Beers said. “It’s big that they have the experience and can tell the other girls what is needed to get here.
“Hannah and Sami controlled the game for us really well, and it’s huge having leaders like them who are vocal, work hard every day in practice and show up ready to play.”
The outcome marked a somber conclusion for Central (22-4) and its four accomplished seniors. Three have signed to play softball at the junior college level – shortstop Jessica Hulsey to Three Rivers, catcher Chloe Coppedge to Mineral Area and Eaton to East Central.
The Lady Rebels entered the contest carrying a stellar 19-game win streak, and immediately pounced for two unearned runs after Kelly doubled to spark a two-out surge in the opening frame.
Beers elected to intentionally put Hulsey on first base – the lone walk given by either hurler in the game – and Huck induced the desired ground ball toward Hochstatter at shortstop.
But a bobble instead loaded the bases, and junior Taylor Marler delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as Hulsey beat the throw home from right field.
Huck yielded only two hits over the remainder of the afternoon to McKinlee Dalton in the fourth inning and freshman Kelsie Politte in the sixth.
“That’s one of the many reasons why I love catching. You break down [tendencies] and know what they are going to do, so you can tell what pitches to call,” Jarvis said. “It worked out big time for us today.”
Potosi squandered a leadoff single by Poucher and leadoff double from Jarvis in the first two frames as Kelly calmly stranded both runners at third base.
But the Lady Trojans broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Huck blooped a single that landed just inches from the left-field line.
Lawson followed with tying blast that soared beyond the right-center wall with plenty of distance to spare, reminiscent of her go-ahead home run against West County earlier this season.
“There have been times this year where teams walked Sami a couple of times and Gracie made them pay,” Beers said. “We had big hits from Hannah and Emily, and a really good bunt from Chelbi in that inning where we scored four. That was important to put some pressure on them.”
Kelly regrouped to sit down the next five batters, and struck out eight in the complete-game defeat. The all-state performer allowed nine hits and walked none.
Lawson, Huck and Poucher each finished 2-for-3 in the victory. Emma Eaton was denied a single when Hulsey made an excellent backhand stop and strong throw from the hole in the sixth.