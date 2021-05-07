Potosi secures district crown on two-out hits

“That’s one of the many reasons why I love catching. You break down [tendencies] and know what they are going to do, so you can tell what pitches to call,” Jarvis said. “It worked out big time for us today.”

Potosi squandered a leadoff single by Poucher and leadoff double from Jarvis in the first two frames as Kelly calmly stranded both runners at third base.

But the Lady Trojans broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Huck blooped a single that landed just inches from the left-field line.

Lawson followed with tying blast that soared beyond the right-center wall with plenty of distance to spare, reminiscent of her go-ahead home run against West County earlier this season.

“There have been times this year where teams walked Sami a couple of times and Gracie made them pay,” Beers said. “We had big hits from Hannah and Emily, and a really good bunt from Chelbi in that inning where we scored four. That was important to put some pressure on them.”

Kelly regrouped to sit down the next five batters, and struck out eight in the complete-game defeat. The all-state performer allowed nine hits and walked none.

Lawson, Huck and Poucher each finished 2-for-3 in the victory. Emma Eaton was denied a single when Hulsey made an excellent backhand stop and strong throw from the hole in the sixth.

